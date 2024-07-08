Geoff Brown: St Johnstone are in safe hands with new owner Adam Webb

Geoff Brown has assured St Johnstone fans that the Perth club is in safe hands with its new owner, Adam Webb.

After 38 years of his stewardship, the local house-builder has confirmed a takeover has been completed by the American lawyer.

In a 900-word statement on the Saints website, Brown went into detail about the process to secure a buyer, explaining that Webb stood out from the crowd as a “suitable custodian” for the club he has grown over four decades.

“I am delighted to confirm the completion of the sale of my controlling interest in St Johnstone Football Club to Adam Webb,” said Brown.

“Since I announced the plans to sell my shareholding back in December 2022 we have had a number of interested suitors and a lot of discussions and negotiations have taken place during the last year-and-a-half as we looked to secure the best way forward for the club.

“First and foremost, it was, and is, incredibly important to me that the club is handed over to the right person.

“Someone who will act as a suitable custodian whilst taking the club forward, continuing the good work that I feel has been done up until now. I strongly believe that we have found that person in Adam.

“In all of my interactions with Adam, I find him to be a man of high integrity and I consider that he has the best interests of the club at heart.

“I am confident that everyone connected to the club will discover this for themselves over the coming weeks, months and years.”

Reflecting on his time as owner, which has seen Saints move stadium and win three national cups, Brown said: “As I look back on my 38 years as majority shareholder of the club, I do so with a lot of pride.

“As most will know I took on a football club back in 1986 that was in a precarious financial position, operating in a run-down stadium at Muirton Park whilst languishing towards the depths of Scottish football.

“It hasn’t been easy, but it has been a labour of love and I am immensely proud that I am now handing over a football club that is in a stable financial position, particularly against a backdrop that has been challenging at times, as has been witnessed by the number of other clubs that have ended up in financial trouble – and occasionally in administration – during my time within Scottish football.

“I know that some of the decisions taken over the decades may not have been popular at the time but the one thing I can guarantee is that all decisions taken have always been done with a view to it being in the best interests of the club and in an effort to ensure that the club remained viable, and there for all to support and enjoy.”

List of thanks

Brown had a long list of people to thank, his family, including son, Steve, who was chairman for several years, at the top of that list.

“There are a lot of people to acknowledge that have contributed greatly to this journey we have all been on,” he said.

“But, as that list numbers into the hundreds, if not thousands, and as I’d fear that I’d miss someone out, I would primarily like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of my various fellow directors, club officials, all staff and club volunteers over the decades.

“I’ve also been fortunate to have a countless number of good managers and players at the club over the years and they’ve all had an important part to play in the St Johnstone story and, again, I thank all that have been involved in any shape or form over my tenure.

“To the fans, thank you for the support that you have shown to me and my family over the best part of four decades.

“It hasn’t been easy on any of us at various points during that time but we have stuck together and I trust that we have made some great memories along the way.

“I would like to acknowledge the love and support of my own family, particularly my wife Joyce, over the years, with the commitment required to be as involved as I was within Scottish football being all-consuming at times.

“Their patience and understanding have been much-needed and very much appreciated.

“It would also be remiss of me not to mention my son, Steve, for both his invaluable assistance in getting this transaction with Adam concluded and also, of course, for the hard work during his 11 years as chairman of the club.

“It was during this time that we experienced unparalleled success, with countless ventures into European competition and, most memorably, with us winning three major cup competitions over that span, providing memories that I’m sure no-one connected to the club will ever forget.

“My other children, Stuart, Scott and Susan have also all helped out greatly in various roles within the club over many years, from working the kiosks, to assisting with the younger players to hosting in the boardroom.

“My father, Charlie, too was an integral figure at McDiarmid Park and helped with stacking up the bars and was also a doorman at the ground on match days from 1989 until he could no longer manage, ultimately passing in 2013 at the age of 97.

“It really has been a true Broons family affair!

“Steve and I will remain available to Adam as a resource should we ever be required and we look forward to continuing to support the club from the outside and are excited about what the future holds under Adam’s stewardship.”

Community focus

Brown said from the start that the proceeds of the sale would benefit the club and the local area.

He said: “I look forward to getting to work on the creation of the Community Hub from the net proceeds of this sale and I firmly believe that this will be of great benefit to both the football club and the local community, for generations to come.

“Thank you again to all who have helped along the way since I took the club on all those years ago and I look forward to seeing you all at McDiarmid Park before too long.

“Come on you Saints. Geoff.”