St Johnstone takeover confirmed as new era begins under US lawyer Adam Webb

Adam Webb’s purchase of St Johnstone has been finalised, with the US lawyer taking ownership of the club from long-term custodian Geoff Brown.

In an open letter to supporters, Brown confirmed the sale of his stake to Webb, 19 months after putting Saints on the market.

He told fans: “I am delighted to confirm the completion of the sale of my controlling interest in St Johnstone Football Club to Adam Webb.

“Since I announced the plans to sell my shareholding back in December 2022 we have had a number of interested suitors and a lot of discussions and negotiations have taken place during the last year-and-a-half as we looked to secure the best way forward for the club.

“First and foremost, it was, and is, incredibly important to me that the club is handed over to the right person. Someone who will act as a suitable custodian whilst taking the club forward, continuing the good work that I feel has been done up until now. I strongly believe that we have found that person in Adam.

“In all of my interactions with Adam, I find him to be a man of high integrity and I consider that he has the best interests of the club at heart. I am confident that everyone connected to the club will discover this for themselves over the coming weeks, months and years.”

Atlanta-based Webb has become the first foreign owner of St Johnstone in the club’s 140-year history.

A managing partner at law firm Webb, Klase and Lemond, the Perth club’s new custodian has earned a reputation as one of America’s leading First Amendment litigators, developing an expertise in acting against major corporations on behalf of consumers.

He has helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for people who have been victimised by abuses of power.

Webb is no stranger to football, having purchased a 10% stake in English League One outfit Cambridge United in 2020.

As a result of his involvement with ‘The U’s’, his move to take charge in Perth needed to be signed off by both the EFL and the SFA, and was approved by both governing bodies in June.

Webb is set to arrive in Scotland early this week at which time he will address fans for the first time as St Johnstone’s new owner.