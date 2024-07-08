St Johnstone takeover confirmed as new era begins under US lawyer Adam Webb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone takeover confirmed as new era begins under US lawyer Adam Webb

Webb's purchase of the club from long-term majority shareholder Geoff Brown has been completed.

By Sean Hamilton
New St Johnstone owner Adam Webb. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
New St Johnstone owner Adam Webb. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

Adam Webb’s purchase of St Johnstone has been finalised, with the US lawyer taking ownership of the club from long-term custodian Geoff Brown.

In an open letter to supporters, Brown confirmed the sale of his stake to Webb, 19 months after putting Saints on the market.

He told fans: “I am delighted to confirm the completion of the sale of my controlling interest in St Johnstone Football Club to Adam Webb.

“Since I announced the plans to sell my shareholding back in December 2022 we have had a number of interested suitors and a lot of discussions and negotiations have taken place during the last year-and-a-half as we looked to secure the best way forward for the club.

Prospective new St Johnstone owner Adam Webb (left) and associate Matthew Klase watching Saints play Ross County.
New St Johnstone owner Adam Webb (left) and associate Matthew Klase watched Saints play Ross County in Dingwall last season. Image: PPA

“First and foremost, it was, and is, incredibly important to me that the club is handed over to the right person. Someone who will act as a suitable custodian whilst taking the club forward, continuing the good work that I feel has been done up until now. I strongly believe that we have found that person in Adam.

“In all of my interactions with Adam, I find him to be a man of high integrity and I consider that he has the best interests of the club at heart. I am confident that everyone connected to the club will discover this for themselves over the coming weeks, months and years.”

Atlanta-based Webb has become the first foreign owner of St Johnstone in the club’s 140-year history.

A managing partner at law firm Webb, Klase and Lemond, the Perth club’s new custodian has earned a reputation as one of America’s leading First Amendment litigators, developing an expertise in acting against major corporations on behalf of consumers.

American lawyer Adam Webb is the new owner of St Johnstone.
American lawyer Adam Webb is the new owner of St Johnstone. Images: SNS/Cambridge United FC

He has helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for people who have been victimised by abuses of power.

Webb is no stranger to football, having purchased a 10% stake in English League One outfit Cambridge United in 2020.

As a result of his involvement with ‘The U’s’, his move to take charge in Perth needed to be signed off by both the EFL and the SFA, and was approved by both governing bodies in June.

Webb is set to arrive in Scotland early this week at which time he will address fans for the first time as St Johnstone’s new owner.

