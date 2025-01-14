Engineer told police he entered fire tragedy Perth hotel to retrieve CCTV cameras

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Engineer told police he entered fire tragedy Perth hotel to retrieve CCTV cameras

Jamie Grierson installed the surveillance units in and around the New County Hotel before it was hit by a tragic blaze that claimed the lives of three people.

By Jamie Buchan
Aftermath of New County Hotel fire in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
A security engineer accused of stealing CCTV cameras from a fire-ravaged Perth hotel told police how he entered the building through a second floor window but insisted: “I’m no thief”.

Jamie Grierson installed the surveillance units in and around the New County Hotel before it was hit by a tragic blaze that claimed the lives of three people.

The 37-year-old said he had refused to do further work on the venue unless owners addressed its dangerous and unhygienic state.

Hazards, he said, included rooms filled with rubbish bags, electrical cables hanging from ceilings and some staff affected by drink and drugs.

Grierson is on trial at Perth Sheriff Court accused of breaking in to the hotel in February 2023 – just weeks after the fire – and stealing the CCTV units he had previously installed.

‘I didn’t touch anything else’

On day three of his trial, the court was shown the second part of a recording of a police interview following Grierson’s arrest on suspicion of theft and housebreaking.

He told police he had the “really stupid” idea to go back to the Perth hotel and see if there was a way of retrieving his cameras after the venue’s owner – a man he knew as Omar – failed to pay for them.

“I took it upon myself to retrieve the cameras from the outside of the building,” he told police.

“They technically belonged to me.”

Police officers and firefighters at the New County Hotel in Perth on January 2. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

Grierson, from Cardenden, said he used a ladder to get up and unscrew the devices.

On another day – prosecutors allege the following day – he returned to the building

He told police he put his ladder to one window but it was shut so he moved to another which was open and climbed inside.

He said: “I didn’t take anything else, I didn’t touch anything else.

“There was laptops still out on the counter.

“If I was a thief, there was a lot more for me to have taken.

“I was just there to take back what was rightfully mine.”

After collecting the cameras into a bag, Grierson said he went back out through the window.

As he drove out of Perth, he began to “panic” over what he had done, he said.

‘Junk everywhere’

Grierson said at the time he did not know police were still monitoring the building.

He said he had been planning to speak to them about the state of the hotel in the lead-up to the fire.

The trial previously heard how Grierson halted installation work because of the conditions.

“We were in rooms downstairs and it became apparent they weren’t the most hygienic,” he told police interviewers.

“There was rooms full of rubbish bags, there was junk everywhere.

“You couldn’t walk anywhere without breathing in flies.”

Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
(From left) Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell.
(From left) Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell died at the hotel. Images: Police Scotland

He said there were “electrical cables hanging loose everywhere”.

Grierson said he spoke to a member of staff about tidying up the building.

“I genuinely think the guy was drunk, I could smell alcohol on him.”

He described a female employee as a “user or a junkie, if you like”.

“She had people coming back and forth at night,” he said.

In the early hours of January 2 2023, fire swept through the city centre block and claimed the lives of sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, from Aberdeen, and Edinburgh man Keith Russell, 38.

Grierson denies stealing cameras from the hotel on February 14 and 15 that year.

The trial before Sheriff Clair McLachlan continues in April.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

