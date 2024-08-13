Man accused of stealing CCTV cameras from Perth fire tragedy hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man accused of stealing CCTV cameras from Perth fire tragedy hotel

Jamie Grierson is accused of breaking into the New County Hotel and walking off with about 15 internal and external surveillance units which he had installed before the tragedy.

By Jamie Buchan
New county hotel fire 1st year anniversary
Aftermath of New County Hotel fire in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A man accused of stealing CCTV cameras from a fire-ravaged Perth hotel in which four people died had repeatedly warned the venue’s owner about its dangerous state, a court has heard.

Jamie Grierson is accused of breaking into the New County Hotel and walking off with about 15 internal and external surveillance units which he had installed before the tragedy.

On January 2 2023, fire swept through the block and claimed the lives of sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, from Aberdeen, and Edinburgh man Keith Russell, 38.

Grierson is accused of stealing cameras from the three-storey establishment just weeks later, on February 14 and 15.

He denies the charges and has gone on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

‘It was a hell hole’

Witness Lia Payne, 48, said she had been in a relationship with Grierson around the time of the alleged thefts.

“He had been working as a security camera installer.

“He would install cameras, shutters and other things for private homes and businesses.”

Police at New County Hotel
A policeman lays flowers at the hotel shortly after the fatal fire. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

Ms Payne said Grierson had put CCTV into the County Place hotel.

“He was telling me about all the problems there.

“He showed me photos of rats. It was a hell hole.”

She added: “There were black bags in the kitchen.

“He talked about junkies and prostitutes coming in through the back door.”

Ms Payne said she didn’t know for certain whether Grierson or the hotel’s owner Rashid Hussain had paid for the cameras he fitted.

Asked by fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson if he was paid for the installation, Ms Payne said: “No, not for the work done. That was part of his grievance.”

‘He was trying to reimburse himself’

Ms Payne told the court how she and her then-partner found out about the fire.

“I think we saw it on Facebook.

“He wasn’t surprised because he had seen the state of the place.”

She added: “He was livid.

“He had expressed his concerns to the owner about the condition of the hotel numerous times but nothing was ever done.”

Ms Payne said Grierson had discussed with her taking the cameras back.

“It was the only way he was going to get his money back,” she said.

“He was trying to reimburse himself.”

(From left) Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell.
(From left) Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell. Images: Police Scotland.

She continued: “I only found out afterwards that he had gone and got the cameras.

“He sent me a text message to say he’d gone to the hotel and got them.”

The court heard Grierson had spoken to Mr Hussain following the fire and asked about his cameras.

“Do as you please,” Mr Hussain had told him.

Grierson, of Denfield Avenue, Dundonald, Cardenden, denies stealing an external camera from the hotel on February 14 2023.

He further denies breaking into the building the following day and stealing a number of internal cameras.

The trial before Clair McLachlan continues next month.

