Man accused of stealing CCTV cameras from Perth fire tragedy hotel

A man accused of stealing CCTV cameras from a fire-ravaged Perth hotel in which four people died had repeatedly warned the venue’s owner about its dangerous state, a court has heard.

Jamie Grierson is accused of breaking into the New County Hotel and walking off with about 15 internal and external surveillance units which he had installed before the tragedy.

On January 2 2023, fire swept through the block and claimed the lives of sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, from Aberdeen, and Edinburgh man Keith Russell, 38.

Grierson is accused of stealing cameras from the three-storey establishment just weeks later, on February 14 and 15.

He denies the charges and has gone on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

‘It was a hell hole’

Witness Lia Payne, 48, said she had been in a relationship with Grierson around the time of the alleged thefts.

“He had been working as a security camera installer.

“He would install cameras, shutters and other things for private homes and businesses.”

Ms Payne said Grierson had put CCTV into the County Place hotel.

“He was telling me about all the problems there.

“He showed me photos of rats. It was a hell hole.”

She added: “There were black bags in the kitchen.

“He talked about junkies and prostitutes coming in through the back door.”

Ms Payne said she didn’t know for certain whether Grierson or the hotel’s owner Rashid Hussain had paid for the cameras he fitted.

Asked by fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson if he was paid for the installation, Ms Payne said: “No, not for the work done. That was part of his grievance.”

‘He was trying to reimburse himself’

Ms Payne told the court how she and her then-partner found out about the fire.

“I think we saw it on Facebook.

“He wasn’t surprised because he had seen the state of the place.”

She added: “He was livid.

“He had expressed his concerns to the owner about the condition of the hotel numerous times but nothing was ever done.”

Ms Payne said Grierson had discussed with her taking the cameras back.

“It was the only way he was going to get his money back,” she said.

“He was trying to reimburse himself.”

She continued: “I only found out afterwards that he had gone and got the cameras.

“He sent me a text message to say he’d gone to the hotel and got them.”

The court heard Grierson had spoken to Mr Hussain following the fire and asked about his cameras.

“Do as you please,” Mr Hussain had told him.

Grierson, of Denfield Avenue, Dundonald, Cardenden, denies stealing an external camera from the hotel on February 14 2023.

He further denies breaking into the building the following day and stealing a number of internal cameras.

The trial before Clair McLachlan continues next month.

