Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Aberdour Road, Dunfermline.
He was hit by car in Aberdour Road. Image: Google Maps

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline.

The boy’s condition is not known.

The incident happened on Aberdour Road around 3.20pm on Tuesday.

The road was closed for a short time after the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.20pm on Tuesday we received a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a 10-year-old male pedestrian in Dunfermline.

“The pedestrian was taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing.

“The road re-opened 4.10pm.”

More from Fife

Adamson Hospital in Cupar.
9-mile hospital journey for Fife patients as staff sickness shuts minor injuries unit
HMP Glenochil
Fife child abuser was still deemed high-risk when he died in prison after nearly…
The A92 at Lochgelly,
Traffic at a standstill on A92 in Fife after van and car crash
To go with story by Claire Warrender. Lochay Homes is building 59 houses north of Kent Street in Townhill, Dunfermline. Picture shows; Impression of Lochay Homes house in Townhill, Dunfermline. Dunfermline. Supplied by Lochay Homes Date; 11/03/2024
5 Dunfermline housing developments bringing thousands of new homes
Kieran Watson
High-risk Fife underwear thief jailed for sharing child abuse videos
The Fix, Burntisland is to close.Image: Google maps
Popular Burntisland cafe The Fix to close after five years
Police drugs raid on flats in Dunfermline.
Two men arrested and charged after £100k Dunfermline cocaine raid
The Ship Inn, Limekilns, Dunfermline.
200-year-old west Fife pub featured in Robert Louis Stevenson novel for sale
Amazon warehouse, Dunfermline
Company boss admonished for hitting vaping worker who lost him major Amazon contract at…
Some of the cars ticketed at Halbeath Psrkand Ride in September.
Sharp rise in parking tickets at Halbeath Park and Ride revealed

Conversation