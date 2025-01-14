Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline.

The boy’s condition is not known.

The incident happened on Aberdour Road around 3.20pm on Tuesday.

The road was closed for a short time after the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.20pm on Tuesday we received a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a 10-year-old male pedestrian in Dunfermline.

“The pedestrian was taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing.

“The road re-opened 4.10pm.”