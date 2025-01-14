Fife Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline Enquiries are ongoing into the incident. By Lindsey Hamilton January 14 2025, 4:43pm January 14 2025, 4:43pm Share Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5161715/boy-hospital-hit-by-car-dunfermline-2/ Copy Link 0 comment He was hit by car in Aberdour Road. Image: Google Maps A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline. The boy’s condition is not known. The incident happened on Aberdour Road around 3.20pm on Tuesday. The road was closed for a short time after the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.20pm on Tuesday we received a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a 10-year-old male pedestrian in Dunfermline. “The pedestrian was taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing. “The road re-opened 4.10pm.”
