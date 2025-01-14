Tuesday court round-up — Bad blood and eye-gouge threat

A Dundee thug has admitted leaving his ex-partner scarred for life in a vicious knife assault.

HMP Perth inmate Rickie Tait was not present at Dundee Sheriff Court when his case called but solicitor Jane Caird tendered a plea of guilty to the domestically-aggravated assault.

Tait, 46, admitted he attacked the woman on September 8 in 2023 at a property in the city, where he seized her, presented a knife towards her and struck her on the body with it.

The woman was left “severely” injured and permanently disfigured.

Sheriff Paul Brown ordered background reports and for Tait to be personally present at a sentencing hearing on February 21.

Terrifying attack

A sex fiend who forced himself upon a woman in Perth as she screamed for help later phoned police to ask if she had reported him yet. Sidney Masozo, 35, pinned his victim against a window by the throat and told her: “I can rape you right now.” He later tried to blame the woman, claiming she had taken “fetish activity” too far.

‘Bad blood’

A dental nurse who fought another woman in a Dunfermline Spar has been admonished.

Nicole-Sophia Braidwood, 34, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to conducting herself in a disorderly manner, fighting with the woman, and committing a breach of the peace, at the shop in Pittsburgh Road on April 20 last year.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court Braidwood and the other woman have a “history of bad blood between them” and ended up in the Spar shop at the same time.

The fiscal said one appeared to barge into the other, sparking an argument which escalated into a “fight inside the shop”.

They both left and police were contacted.

When later cautioned, Braidwood replied: “She went to go for me, the both of us ended up on the ground.”

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said it was an “unseemly matter” and his client, Dunfermline, fully accepts it should not have happened.

Mr Flett said the women, who were once friends, live in the same street but Braidwood is keen to relocate.

Sheriff Susan Duff told Braidwood: “As Mr Flett observes, it’s an unseemly matter and I am sure you are ashamed to behave in such a way in public, but I accept it’s quite out of character for you and you will be admonished”.

Pics pervert

A Fife pervert who stole women’s underwear and sex toys been jailed for distributing sick child abuse videos. Kieran Watson, 27, was caught with hundreds of pictures and videos on his phone and laptop.

Eye-gouge threat

Drunken Amanda Gibson, 36, attacked a door steward outside The Fort Hotel in Broughty Ferry, before threatening to gouge her eyes out.

She had been denied entry in the early hours of June 1 last year and attacked security worker Sophie Lovie but was swept off her feet and taken to the ground before being arrested.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Gibson, of Craigie Drive, was refused entry because of how drunk she was but continued to loiter before trying to gain entry while Ms Lovie was dealing with another incident.

After being floored, Gibson kicked Ms Lovie before dishing out insulting remarks and saying: “I’m going to gouge your eyes out with a fork.”

Gibson admitted seizing Ms Lovie’s hair and body, kicking her to her injury and behaving abusively.

Solicitor John Boyle said his client had been left “frightened” by messages from her abusive ex-partner.

Her friend had been allowed entry to the bar and she said she was angered when Ms Lovie “sniggered” at her request to go into the premises to bring her back outside.

Sheriff John Rafferty fined her £300.

Dog destruction order

A Bully-type dog will be destroyed after two attacks, in Stirling and Dunblane. It escaped from its owner Frances Robertson‘s home in Dunblane and went for a Rottweiler weeks after savaging a Dachshund in Stirling, while under the charge of her partner, Michael Myles. Both appeared in Stirling Sheriff Court.

Attacked 69-year-old

A Dundee thief admitted a callous robbery attack after barging into an elderly woman’s flat and ripping a necklace from around her throat.

William Humphreys was not present at Dundee Sheriff Court when his case called but solicitor Nick Whelan tendered guilty pleas on his behalf.

HMP Perth inmate Humphreys admitted that on January 3 in 2023, he pushed his way into a ground-floor flat in Rosebank Street, past its 69-year-old resident and repeatedly pushed her on the body, causing her to fall to the ground.

He then pushed her onto a sofa, seized her by the throat and pinned her down, before ripping a necklace from her throat.

The woman was left injured while Humphreys searched through her handbag.

He admitted he robbed her of a purse containing £60, cards, receipts and photographs.

Humphreys also admitted failing to appear at court in September last year.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing for reports and for Humphreys to be personally present.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.