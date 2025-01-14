Calls for safety review at Perth recycling centre after fourth fire in 4 years

Calls have been made for a safety probe at a Perth recycling centre after a serious fire on Tuesday.

It is the fourth fire at Shore Recycling since 2021, including a fatal blaze in 2023.

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser wants a review of the recycling plant beneath Friarton Bridge after the latest fire closed the M90 and caused travel chaos across the city.

First Minister John Swinney has also called for tighter safety measures at the site.

Emergency services were called to Lower Friarton Road at 3am.

They tackled the fire into the afternoon.

Friarton Bridge was closed for around 10 hours, creating major congestion in Perth city centre.

‘Time for a review of safety’ at recycling centre

In February 2023, a worker at Shore Recycling was killed after an explosion at the centre.

Another blaze took place at the same site in September 2022, with emergency services also in attendance at a fire in April 2021.

Mr Fraser said: “It is surely time for a review of safety at the recycling centre as there is clearly an issue with the fire risk there,” he said.

“As we have seen, the consequences of fires there are horrendous.

“We also have to ask how appropriate it is to have a centre like this located so close to a major trunk road, given the impact on journeys.”

First Minister John Swinney ‘deeply concerned’ about another Perth fire

Perthshire North MSP Mr Swinney said: “I am deeply concerned about the occurrence of another fire at the recycling site beneath the Friarton Bridge.

“Stringent controls must be in place for site operations to prioritise the safety of staff and the general public, and to prevent disruptions like those experienced by the public this morning as a result of this incident.”

Shore Recycling bought the fridge recycling plant from Viridor in October 2020.

It closed in 2023, after the death of a worker in a fire.

The business was sold to Enva later that year.

Enva has been approached for comment.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 3.04am on Tuesday, 14 January, to reports of a fire at a recycling centre on Lower Friarton Road, Perth.

“At its height, operations control mobilised four fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene.

“There are no reported casualties.

“Crews left the scene at 3.10pm but will continue to monitor the area.

”Previous guidance to avoid the area and close windows and doors in nearby homes has now been lifted.”