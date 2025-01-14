Calls for safety review at Perth recycling centre after fourth fire in 4 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Calls for safety review at Perth recycling centre after fourth fire in 4 years

First Minister John Swinney has also called for tighter safety measures at the site.

By Lucy Scarlett
Drone view of Friarton Bridge fire.
Calls for safety probe into recycling centre. Image: Stuart Cowper

Calls have been made for a safety probe at a Perth recycling centre after a serious fire on Tuesday.

It is the fourth fire at Shore Recycling since 2021, including a fatal blaze in 2023.

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser wants a review of the recycling plant beneath Friarton Bridge after the latest fire closed the M90 and caused travel chaos across the city.

First Minister John Swinney has also called for tighter safety measures at the site.

Emergency services were called to Lower Friarton Road at 3am.

They tackled the fire into the afternoon.

Friarton Bridge was closed for around 10 hours, creating major congestion in Perth city centre.

‘Time for a review of safety’ at recycling centre

In February 2023, a worker at Shore Recycling was killed after an explosion at the centre.

Another blaze took place at the same site in September 2022, with emergency services also in attendance at a fire in April 2021.

Flames at the recycling centre.
Fire crews tackled the blaze at the recycling facility. Image: Stuart Cowper

Mr Fraser said: “It is surely time for a review of safety at the recycling centre as there is clearly an issue with the fire risk there,” he said.

“As we have seen, the consequences of fires there are horrendous.

“We also have to ask how appropriate it is to have a centre like this located so close to a major trunk road, given the impact on journeys.”

First Minister John Swinney ‘deeply concerned’ about another Perth fire

Perthshire North MSP Mr Swinney said: “I am deeply concerned about the occurrence of another fire at the recycling site beneath the Friarton Bridge.

“Stringent controls must be in place for site operations to prioritise the safety of staff and the general public, and to prevent disruptions like those experienced by the public this morning as a result of this incident.”

First Minister John Swinney. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
John Swinney is calling for tougher controls. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Shore Recycling bought the fridge recycling plant from Viridor in October 2020.

It closed in 2023, after the death of a worker in a fire.

The business was sold to Enva later that year.

Enva has been approached for comment.

Smoke engulfs Perth's Friarton Bridge.
This is the fourth fire in four years at the centre. Image: Caro Wilson

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 3.04am on Tuesday, 14 January, to reports of a fire at a recycling centre on Lower Friarton Road, Perth.

“At its height, operations control mobilised four fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene.

“There are no reported casualties.

“Crews left the scene at 3.10pm but will continue to monitor the area.

”Previous guidance to avoid the area and close windows and doors in nearby homes has now been lifted.”

