Finland great Roman Eremenko one of two St Johnstone midfield trialists, Simo Valakari reveals

Simo Valakari’s overhaul of the St Johnstone midfield is gathering pace, with Finnish icon, Roman Eremenko, one of two trialists set to arrive at McDiarmid Park this week.

The 37-year-old, whose brother, Alexei, starred for Kilmarnock, is a free agent and believes there is another move abroad in him having been capped over 70 times for his country and played regularly in the Champions League.

“Roman is coming over for a few days to train with us,” said Valakari, who confirmed that former Nottingham Forest and Morecambe midfielder, Jake Taylor, is the other player set to go under the microscope.

“It will work both ways – we can see him and he can have a look at us.

“That’s the best way to do it before we sit down and talk about things further.

“Roman has all the qualities that his big brother had – good vision, good technical ability and is someone who can see passes.

“But what makes him different, and I mean this in a positive way because I worked with his brother before, is he’s more about the team.

“Alexei was all about the attack. He just wanted to go forward all the time!

“Roman works harder for the team, which you have to do when you have played at the level he has.”

Top level player

Valakari added: “He’s been in the Champions League with some very big clubs, so you need to have that.

“Roman is not a flashy player. He does the simple things very, very well.

“He has a real football brain. It’s like a computer inside his head.

“It will be very interesting to see him training with us, see how his level is compared to our levels.

“I am excited about it but we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves because at the moment it’s just training.”

Eremenko was one of the best players in the Finnish top-flight last season with IF Gnistan, having been a regular with the likes of Dynamo Kiev, Rubin Kazan and CSKA Moscow and once commanding a £13 million transfer fee.

The classy, two-footed playmaker would have smashed the 100-cap mark and enjoyed an even more glittering career had it not been for a two-year ban for cocaine use between 2016 and 2018

Valakari, who was alerted to the possibility of picking up Eremenko as a free agent by son, Onni, believes fitness certainly won’t hamper the veteran.

And he also pointed out that the life “mistakes” are very much historic for a man who has long since learned his lessons.

“My son Onni has been working with him to keep himself fit over the festive season and he called me to say he’s in very good shape, so I should contact him to see how he feels about it,” said Valakari.

“He played the Finnish season and was excellent for his club.

“I have admired him for a long time and obviously I watch the league back home.

“I think he was even better last season than he had been the year before, so although he’s 37 I think he’s got a lot left to give.

“There will be question marks about his age and his past.

“Roman feels because of his mistakes – which were a long way in the past now – he hasn’t fulfilled the whole potential in his career.

“He was almost in tears when I phoned him to ask if he wanted to come here because he didn’t think he would get another chance abroad.

“I have just told him to come over, see how things work out and then we’ll talk.

“After a few days we will know better.”

On Taylor, who was an EFL League One player for several seasons before he parted company with Morecambe in the summer, Valakari said: “Jake Taylor will also be joining us for training so we can get a look at each other.

“He is available on a free transfer so it’s good for both of us.”

Victor Griffith and Andy Fisher have already joined, with the latter making his debut against Rangers on Sunday.

There could soon be news on McDiarmid Park departures.

“We are getting new players in so some have asked me about their futures,” Valakari reported. “So that is natural.

“Other clubs will also be having those conversations because the window is open and it’s normal at this time of year.”