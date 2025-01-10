New St Johnstone goalie Andy Fisher explains why he’s relishing prospect of testing debut against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

New St Johnstone goalie Andy Fisher explains why he’s relishing prospect of testing debut against Rangers

The on-loan Swansea City man is set to be thrown straight into the deep end.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone loan goalkeeper, Andy Fisher, is unveiled after his first training session.
St Johnstone loan goalkeeper, Andy Fisher. Image: SNS.

Andy Fisher could have been excused delaying his St Johnstone move until after this weekend.

But the on-loan goalkeeper is excited rather than daunted by the prospect of making a Perth debut at Ibrox on Sunday.

“I spoke to the manager about coming here, liked what he had to say and then looked at the next game,” said Fisher, who has arrived from Swansea City after recovering from groin surgery.

“When I saw it was Rangers away that made me want to go for it – why not test myself against them?

“Some people might have waited until after that one but I want to challenge myself at the highest level.

Andy Fisher during a St Johnstone press conference.
Andy Fisher. Image: SNS.

“Rangers and Celtic are huge clubs, the biggest teams in this league, so it will be great to come up against them.

“I know it’s going to be tough but it’s a challenge I’m up for.

“Given how the season has gone so far, I’ll probably have a lot to do in games.

“But I want to be tested, I need to get playing again so there’s no point going somewhere I’m not going to be busy.

“Can I make a difference? I hope so, that’s what I’m here to do.”

A good club

Fisher did his homework on Saints and looked beyond the fact that the first team is rooted to the bottom of the Premiership table.

“I trained with the boys for the first time on Thursday and was impressed,” he said. “We have experience around the group and some good younger players.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to about it told me the team isn’t far away. It just needs a few adjustments to improve it.

“I spoke to a few people. They all told me it’s a good club and I’d enjoy it here.

“Callum Hendry was one of them, we came through at Blackburn together from a young age.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect when I arrived here given the league position, but the mood is really good – everyone is focused and ready to fight over the months ahead.”

Andy Fisher in action for Swansea City.
Andy Fisher in action for Swansea City. Image: Shutterstock.

Fisher might not have played competitive football since the summer but the 26-year-old believes he is ready to be thrown straight into the deep-end.

“I tore my abductor muscle off the bone in pre-season so had to have an operation,” he explained.

“Swansea brought a keeper in to fill in on the bench so now I’m fit again, the manager asked if I’d prefer to go out and play.

“They’ve told me I’m still rated there and I still have a contract but I’ve been out for a long time so this is best.

“I’ve been fit and training fully for a month now. The surgeon is happy with it and has told me it’s stronger now.

“At Swansea we play a lot of full-scale games in training so I’ve been involved in those to get my fitness up.”

Conversation