More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee loan star Seun Adewumi: I am staying

The Austrian's loan deal from Burnley is due to end this weekend but the player has revealed his plans for the rest of the season.

Seun Adewumi
Dundee loan star Seun Adewumi. Image: Steve Welsh/PA
By George Cran

Seun Adewumi insists there is more to come from him in a Dundee shirt.

It will be music to the ears of supporters to hear the Austrian U/21 international speak of his desire to continue his loan spell at Dens Park.

Though it is not yet official, the fleet-footed attacker confirmed parent club Burnley are keeping him at Dundee for the remainder of the season.

As revealed by Courier Sport, Adewumi’s original loan deal is due to end on January 12 meaning Thursday’s draw with Rangers would have been his last game in dark blue.

However, Adewumi confirmed that will not be the case.

‘I will be staying’

Mo Sylla, Seun Adewumi and Julien Vetro enjoy a laugh
Seun Adewumi is enjoying life at Dundee. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“Yes, I will be staying for the rest of the season,” he said.

“I’m pleased because the gaffer and the staff, everything, really trying to improve me.

“And also my teammates, we build a really good chemistry.

“I’m just looking forward to producing these types of performances again.

“I feel like there is more to come and I’m trying to bring everything I’ve got.

“This loan has helped me a lot.

“Also, away from football, in my private life, I’ve really achieved a lot of things.

“I’m just trying to push every day.”

‘One of my best’

Seun Adewumi scores against Rangers
Seun Adewumi was in sensational form for Dundee against Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Adewumi showed plenty in his Man of the Match display against Rangers on Thursday.

The 19-year-old tormented the Gers in the 1-1 draw, opening the scoring and seeing a second disallowed for a marginal offside.

“I think it was a pretty good performance, 100% one of my best,” he added.

“Now I’m just looking forward to continuing like that.

“It was a great game and, of course, against Rangers it was an unbelievable moment to score against them.

“I’m just very happy and just glad that things went well.

“The way we took the game to Rangers was also huge for me.

“The atmosphere again was unbelievable. It was great.”

