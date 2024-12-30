EXCLUSIVE: Dundee exit dates for Seun Adewumi and Sean Kelly revealed as deals head for January expiry

Dundee will have Seun Adewumi and Sean Kelly to call upon for Thursday’s crunch derby at Dens.

The Dark Blues face their fierce rivals Dundee United on the evening of January 2 amid a deepening injury crisis.

Sunday’s impressive victory at St Mirren saw Jordan McGhee and Billy Koumetio lost to injury shortly after Antonio Portales had been ruled out for six weeks.

The extent of those injuries is yet to be known.

Kelly

The Dee completed the victory with a makeshift backline that included emergency signing Liam Kelly.

Kelly had arrived on a short-term deal at the end of November after being released by Cypriot outfit Karmiotissa in the summer.

The experienced defender was expected to provide cover with Clark Robertson and Ziyad Larkeche injured.

He has been called into action three times now, most crucially in Paisley on Sunday where he played a key role in victory.

However, his short-term deal lasts only until January.

Courier Sport understands the current agreement expires on January 2 after Thursday’s derby.

With injuries biting at the back, it could be an easy option to extend Kelly’s stay, however.

Adewumi

Another whose deal at Dens Park ends in January is Burnley loanee Seun Adewumi.

The Austria U/21 international has shown flashes of real quality in his short time with the Dark Blues and the club are hopeful of extending his loan until the summer.

However, no extension has yet been agreed with Dundee’s strategic partner.

His loan deal lasts a little longer than Kelly’s contract with Courier Sport understanding he’ll be a Dundee player until January 12.

That will see him available to face Dundee United on Thursday as well as St Johnstone on Sunday and Rangers the following Thursday.

However, unless an extension is agreed he’ll head back to Turf Moor before Dundee host Celtic in the Premiership on January 14.