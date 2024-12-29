Dundee ‘rocked’ by Antonio Portales injury news

Tony Docherty admits Antonio Portales’ hamstring injury has ‘rocked’ Dundee.

The Mexican has been ruled out for six weeks after coming off at half-time against Ross County on Boxing Day.

The defender adds to a growing injury list at Dens Park with fellow defenders Clark Robertson, Joe Shaughnessy and Ziyad Larkeche all missing alongside midfielder Scott Fraser.

To mitigate those absences, Luke Graham has been recalled from his loan at Falkirk but is unable to feature until the transfer window re-opens.

‘Rocked’

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Dundee boss Docherty said: “Over this period, the games are coming thick and fast and you need to be ready.

“I’m just a wee bit rocked by the news that Antonio Portales, who I had to take off at half-time against Ross County, is out for six weeks with a hamstring [injury].

“Jordan McGhee, fortunately, is back. It’s challenging at the moment because we’re racking up injuries to good, experienced players.

“It’s the experience of the players that are out: Clark Robertson, Joe Shaughnessy, Scott Fraser, Ziyad Larkeche and Antonio Portales. Arguably these guys would start in any top six teams.

“That creates an opportunity for other boys to come in and stake their claim.

“They know the expectations that I put on them so it’ll be interesting today to see how they do against a St Mirren team that are doing really well at the moment.”