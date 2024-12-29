Dundee ‘rocked’ by Antonio Portales injury news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee ‘rocked’ by Antonio Portales injury news

The Mexican went off at half-time against Ross County on Boxing Day.

By George Cran
Antonio Portales
Antonio Portales is set for a spell on the sidelines. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Tony Docherty admits Antonio Portales’ hamstring injury has ‘rocked’ Dundee.

The Mexican has been ruled out for six weeks after coming off at half-time against Ross County on Boxing Day.

The defender adds to a growing injury list at Dens Park with fellow defenders Clark Robertson, Joe Shaughnessy and Ziyad Larkeche all missing alongside midfielder Scott Fraser.

Antonio Portales
Dundee defender Antonio Portales has been a regular this season. Image: SNS

To mitigate those absences, Luke Graham has been recalled from his loan at Falkirk but is unable to feature until the transfer window re-opens.

‘Rocked’

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Dundee boss Docherty said: “Over this period, the games are coming thick and fast and you need to be ready.

“I’m just a wee bit rocked by the news that Antonio Portales, who I had to take off at half-time against Ross County, is out for six weeks with a hamstring [injury].

Tony Docherty at Hearts
Dundee boss Tony Docherty has a growing injury list. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“Jordan McGhee, fortunately, is back. It’s challenging at the moment because we’re racking up injuries to good, experienced players.

“It’s the experience of the players that are out: Clark Robertson, Joe Shaughnessy, Scott Fraser, Ziyad Larkeche and Antonio Portales. Arguably these guys would start in any top six teams.

“That creates an opportunity for other boys to come in and stake their claim.

“They know the expectations that I put on them so it’ll be interesting today to see how they do against a St Mirren team that are doing really well at the moment.”

