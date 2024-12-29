Police hunt flasher who exposed himself in Arbroath park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police hunt flasher who exposed himself in Arbroath park

The incident happened on Sunday morning.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The man exposed himself in Springfield Park, Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford / TheDC Thomson
The man exposed himself in Springfield Park, Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford / TheDC Thomson

Police in Arbroath are hunting a flasher who exposed himself in a park on Sunday morning.

The incident happened in Springfield Park woods between 8.30am and 11am.

The man is described as aged between 20 and 30-years-old, with a slim build and dark coloured beard.

He was wearing a green/blue parka jacket and jogging trousers.

Hunt for Arbroath park flasher

Sergeant Gavin Harris said: “This is a popular area for dog walkers, joggers and walkers.

“We are making a number of inquiries to identify the man and I am appealing to anyone who was in the park today who may have seen this man or who witnessed any incidents to contact us.

“Please pass any information on as it will help us in our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1009 of 29 December, 2024

