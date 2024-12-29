Police hunt flasher who exposed himself in Arbroath park

Police in Arbroath are hunting a flasher who exposed himself in a park on Sunday morning.

The incident happened in Springfield Park woods between 8.30am and 11am.

The man is described as aged between 20 and 30-years-old, with a slim build and dark coloured beard.

He was wearing a green/blue parka jacket and jogging trousers.

Hunt for Arbroath park flasher

Sergeant Gavin Harris said: “This is a popular area for dog walkers, joggers and walkers.

“We are making a number of inquiries to identify the man and I am appealing to anyone who was in the park today who may have seen this man or who witnessed any incidents to contact us.

“Please pass any information on as it will help us in our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1009 of 29 December, 2024