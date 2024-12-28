Dundee recall Luke Graham after impressive Falkirk loan spell

Dundee’s defensive options will be bolstered next month after the club recalled Luke Graham from his loan at Falkirk.

The 20-year-old defender is highly-regarded at Dens Park and will bolster Tony Docherty’s options at the back in January.

Graham made his Premiership debut in the opening fixture of this season, a 2-2 derby draw at Dundee United, before moving to Championship new boys Falkirk.

The loan spell has been a real success for the youngster, playing 14 times and helping the Bairns to the top of the table.

Graham played his final match for the promotion chasers in Friday night’s entertaining 3-3 draw at rivals Dunfermline.

A Dundee statement read: “Dundee Football Club would like to place on record their sincere thanks to Falkirk FC for how they have looked after and developed Luke during his time with them.

“We thank John McGlynn and his coaching staff for the opportunity they have given Luke in the first-team at Falkirk.”

He will rejoin Dundee on January 1 when the transfer window re-opens and will be available for the January 2 derby at Dens Park.

Should he feature, Graham’s very first two Premiership appearances would be in derbies against Dundee United.