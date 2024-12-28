Dundee recall Luke Graham after impressive Falkirk loan spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee recall Luke Graham after impressive Falkirk loan spell

The 20-year-old defender will return to the first-team fold at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Luke Graham made his Premiership debut at Tannadice last weekend. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Luke Graham made his Premiership debut at Tannadice before joining Falkirk on loan. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee’s defensive options will be bolstered next month after the club recalled Luke Graham from his loan at Falkirk.

The 20-year-old defender is highly-regarded at Dens Park and will bolster Tony Docherty’s options at the back in January.

Graham made his Premiership debut in the opening fixture of this season, a 2-2 derby draw at Dundee United, before moving to Championship new boys Falkirk.

The loan spell has been a real success for the youngster, playing 14 times and helping the Bairns to the top of the table.

Graham played his final match for the promotion chasers in Friday night’s entertaining 3-3 draw at rivals Dunfermline.

Dundee FC youngster Luke Graham in action for Falkirk.
Dundee star Luke Graham played a key role on loan at Falkirk. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS.

A Dundee statement read: “Dundee Football Club would like to place on record their sincere thanks to Falkirk FC for how they have looked after and developed Luke during his time with them.

“We thank John McGlynn and his coaching staff for the opportunity they have given Luke in the first-team at Falkirk.”

He will rejoin Dundee on January 1 when the transfer window re-opens and will be available for the January 2 derby at Dens Park.

Should he feature, Graham’s very first two Premiership appearances would be in derbies against Dundee United.

