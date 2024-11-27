Young Dundee star Luke Graham praised for role in Falkirk Championship surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Young Dundee star Luke Graham praised for role in Falkirk Championship surge

The Dens Park prospect has starred for the second tier high-flyers.

By George Cran
Luke Graham has been a hit on loan at Falkirk. Image: SNS
Luke Graham has been a hit on loan at Falkirk. Image: SNS

Falkirk has been a “brilliant” loan move for young Dundee star Luke Graham says manager Tony Docherty.

The 20-year-old joined the Championship high-flyers in September and has proved a key figure in John McGlynn’s backline as the Bairns sit top of the league.

Graham graduated from the academy to the Dark Blues first team over the summer and joined the club on their pre-season trip to Poland.

There he found the net in a friendly win over Banik Ostrava and went on to make his first-team debut in a League Cup win over Annan Athletic.

A bigger test would come shortly after as he made his Premiership debut away to rivals Dundee United in a Tannadice derby.

Luke Graham made his Premiership debut for Dundee against rivals Dundee United last month. Image: SNS
Luke Graham made his Premiership debut for Dundee against rivals Dundee United. Image: SNS

However, he sat on the bench for a number of games afterwards and that wasn’t helping his development says Docherty.

At his age, playing matches is key and he wasn’t going to play enough at Dundee this season.

“He needed that. He needed the opportunity,” Docherty said of the loan to Falkirk.

“He started the season with me and he did a brilliant pre-season with me, playing against Lech Poznan and Banik Ostrava and the derby with us.

“But he needed that regular game time.

“Luke’s a brilliant boy. We sat and had, for a boy so young, a really grown-up conversation about his development.

“His development’s happening at Falkirk.

Luke Graham takes the game to Livingston. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Luke Graham takes the game to Livingston. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“You can see that. I’ve watched all his games and he’s doing fantastically well. Even the fact he’s playing right-sided centre-half, he’s doing brilliantly.

“And I can’t credit John McGlynn enough. But that was a process where, for his improvement and development, it’s important you pick the right club and the right people at the club.

“And he’s getting that development there.

“For Falkirk, it’s great. For Dundee, it’s even better.

“Because we’re developing a real footballer there that we’ll see the benefits of.”

Graham, who has attracted the interest of the likes of Rangers, Celtic and Arsenal, is contracted to Dundee until 2027.

This season he has featured 10 times for the Bairns, playing 90 minutes in each game.

Falkirk lead the Championship by six points after 15 matches.

Their next fixture is a Scottish Cup clash away to Lowland League leaders East Kilbride on Monday evening, live on BBC Scotland.

More from Dundee FC

Seun Adewumi
Dundee want to extend Seun Adewumi's loan from Burnley
Josh Mulligan had a fine game at right wing-back but limped off in the second half. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee academy products lead the way - momentum is now key for…
Clark Robertson
Clark Robertson injury latest as Dundee star Josh Mulligan reveals why he limped off…
Josh Mulligan picked up the Man of the Match award. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Josh Mulligan: Time for Dundee to kick on
Fin Robertson excelled at left wing-back. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
5 Dundee talking points from vital Hibs victory as unlikely wing-backs shine
Jordan McGhee celebrates with Curtis Main after the striker made it 4-1 to Dundee against Hibs. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Tony Docherty hails Dundee's 'football IQ' in big Hibs victory as he provides injury…
4
Fog covers Dens Park. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
BREAKING: Dundee v Hibs kick off delayed by at least 10 minutes
Dundee defender Antonio Portales
Dundee star Antonio Portales reveals talks over new contract at Dens Park
Murray finds a way for the Dee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee v Hibs: How to watch LIVE on TV, team news and who is…
2
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT
John Nelms discusses major attractions and key figures behind Dundee link-up with CF Monterrey

Conversation