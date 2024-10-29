Luke Graham talks up Falkirk loan as Dundee defender sees pathway to Dens Park first team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Luke Graham talks up Falkirk loan as Dundee defender sees pathway to Dens Park first team

The Dens Park youngster is gaining vital experience with the Bairns.

Dundee FC youngster Luke Graham in action for Falkirk.
Dundee loanee Luke Graham is loving life on loan at Falkirk. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS.
By Iain Collin

Luke Graham is confident he is taking the right ‘stepping stones’ towards a first-team career at Dundee.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Falkirk and played a crucial role in their 2-1 victory over rivals Dunfermline Athletic at the weekend.

Graham twice prevented the Pars from bagging a late leveller as he hacked net-bound headers from Chris Hamilton and Sam Young away from the home goal.

The central defender is building up vital experience with the Bairns after previous loan stints with Albion Rovers in League Two and Montrose in League One.

Luke Graham gets on the ball for Falkirk FC.
Luke Graham is relishing being involved in Falkirk’s impressive start to the season. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

And, with Arsenal, Celtic and Rangers previously credited with an interest in the youngster, he is convinced he is on the right path for his future career at Dens Park.

“I’m really enjoying the loan, I’m loving it here,” said Graham of his season-long agreement at Falkirk.

“All the boys are brilliant, the manager, all the coaching staff have been really good with me.

“They’ve put a lot of trust in me as well and that has given me a lot of confidence.

“I think the game-time will be a real benefit for me.

Graham ‘focused on playing’

“I’ve kind of gone up through the ranks of all the leagues.

“I was in League Two a couple of years ago, League One last year and now in the Championship.

“It’s about those stepping stones to get back to Dundee.

“But at the minute I’m just focused on playing week in, week out and just showing what I can do. I’m just trying to play the best I can here.”

Not only is Graham performing well in the Championship, but he is doing so regularly for a team flying high at the top of the table.

Luke Graham in action for Dundee FC.
Luke Graham made his firs-team debut for Dundee at the start of the season. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

The Bairns have lost just once in the league all season and are the early favourites for promotion to the Premiership after only returning to the second-tier this term.

Graham, who made his top-flight bow for Dundee in the derby draw with United on the opening weekend of the campaign, has made six consecutive starts since his move to Falkirk and believes John McGlynn’s style is perfect for his evolution.

“I’m playing on the right-hand side as a left footer now, so that’s obviously helping me develop,” said the former St Johnstone youngster, who penned a new deal in the summer tying him to Dundee until 2027.

“I’m getting a good partnership with Hendo (Liam Henderson) as well, using my weak foot a lot.

Falkirk loan move bringing confidence

“And just playing in a really good, possession-based side gives you a lot of confidence to go and play whoever and beat whoever.

“It does get more difficult for me as the seasons go by.

“But I feel that I’m progressing as well. So I’m going into that environment and I’m ready for any challenge that’s ahead of me.

“Playing in this kind of team, you can’t really go wrong at all.”

More from Dundee FC

How the proposed training hub will look from Riverside Drive. Image: Dundee FC Community Trust/LJRH Architects
EXCLUSIVE: Planning 'D-Day' set for Dundee FC's Riverside training centre plans
Gutted Simon Murray
Dundee star Simon Murray: The responsibility is on us to improve
8
St Johnstone celebrate their equaliser through Graham Carey. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
4 Dundee talking points as VAR farce adds to abject display in defeat to…
3
Dundee boss Tony Docherty saw his side fall to a third straight home defeat. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
'I don't see the point': Tony Docherty blasts VAR after controversial late winner sees…
5
Fin Robertson
Remarkable Fin Robertson stat revealed as Dundee star picks out two Dens stalwarts as…
Dundee host St Johnstone this Saturday. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee v St Johnstone: Team news, selection dilemmas and who is the referee?
Dundee fans at Dens Park
Dundee owe home fans admits Tony Docherty as he targets win against St Johnstone
Frustrated Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee fell to their first home defeat of the season. Image: SNS
Experienced Dundee duo doubtful for St Johnstone clash
Dundee celebrate at Motherwell.
What changed for Dundee as they ended losing streak at Motherwell?
2
Zander Clark's penalty save helped St Johnstone win their first Scottish Cup tie at Dens.
10 St Johnstone Dens Park firsts as Simo Valakari seeks to follow Paul Sturrock's…

Conversation