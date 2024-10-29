Luke Graham talks up Falkirk loan as Dundee defender sees pathway to Dens Park first team

Luke Graham is confident he is taking the right ‘stepping stones’ towards a first-team career at Dundee.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Falkirk and played a crucial role in their 2-1 victory over rivals Dunfermline Athletic at the weekend.

Graham twice prevented the Pars from bagging a late leveller as he hacked net-bound headers from Chris Hamilton and Sam Young away from the home goal.

The central defender is building up vital experience with the Bairns after previous loan stints with Albion Rovers in League Two and Montrose in League One.

And, with Arsenal, Celtic and Rangers previously credited with an interest in the youngster, he is convinced he is on the right path for his future career at Dens Park.

“I’m really enjoying the loan, I’m loving it here,” said Graham of his season-long agreement at Falkirk.

“All the boys are brilliant, the manager, all the coaching staff have been really good with me.

“They’ve put a lot of trust in me as well and that has given me a lot of confidence.

“I think the game-time will be a real benefit for me.

Graham ‘focused on playing’

“I’ve kind of gone up through the ranks of all the leagues.

“I was in League Two a couple of years ago, League One last year and now in the Championship.

“It’s about those stepping stones to get back to Dundee.

“But at the minute I’m just focused on playing week in, week out and just showing what I can do. I’m just trying to play the best I can here.”

Not only is Graham performing well in the Championship, but he is doing so regularly for a team flying high at the top of the table.

The Bairns have lost just once in the league all season and are the early favourites for promotion to the Premiership after only returning to the second-tier this term.

Graham, who made his top-flight bow for Dundee in the derby draw with United on the opening weekend of the campaign, has made six consecutive starts since his move to Falkirk and believes John McGlynn’s style is perfect for his evolution.

“I’m playing on the right-hand side as a left footer now, so that’s obviously helping me develop,” said the former St Johnstone youngster, who penned a new deal in the summer tying him to Dundee until 2027.

“I’m getting a good partnership with Hendo (Liam Henderson) as well, using my weak foot a lot.

Falkirk loan move bringing confidence

“And just playing in a really good, possession-based side gives you a lot of confidence to go and play whoever and beat whoever.

“It does get more difficult for me as the seasons go by.

“But I feel that I’m progressing as well. So I’m going into that environment and I’m ready for any challenge that’s ahead of me.

“Playing in this kind of team, you can’t really go wrong at all.”