Kristijan Trapanovski pinpoints worst aspect of Dundee United injury layoff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kristijan Trapanovski pinpoints worst aspect of Dundee United injury layoff

Trapanovski is fit again, and determined to put Motherwell to the sword at Tannadice.

Looking ahead: Dundee United flyer Kristijan Trapanovski
Looking ahead: Dundee United flyer Kristijan Trapanovski. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Kristijan Trapanovski reckons the boredom of his stint on the sidelines was worse than the pain in his hamstring.

However, the Dundee United ace is determined to ensure the Tangerines’ return to Tannadice on Wednesday night is anything but dull.

Trapanovski, 25, endured his longest ever spell on the treatment table after suffering the set-back in ahead of United’s 3-3 draw with Kilmarnock last month.

The “slight nick” to the muscle – as described by boss Jim Goodwin – kept him out of action for four weeks.

However, the fans’ favourite returned from the bench against Hibs 10 days ago, before starting in Saturday’s narrow 1-0 defeat at Aberdeen.

Trapanovski, pictured ahead of United's defeat at Aberdeen
Trapanovski, pictured ahead of United’s defeat at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“I have never had a real injury before,” said the Macedonian winger. “This is the first muscle injury to keep me out for so long.

“Before, I had small ankle injuries that kept me out for a week, maximum. So, this was a different challenge for me.

“It was boring! That was the main thing. It was boring training alone with Marcin (Szostak, physio).”

‘Maybe I would have broken my leg!’

In a further blow, the injury saw Trapanovski miss out on North Macedonia’s fixtures against Latvia and Armenia; two victories that rocketed them to the summit of Nations League C Group 4.

He would have been in line to pick up his first senior cap.

However, the former Slavia Prague youngster is remaining circumspect.

Trapanovski is back in contention and determined to get the better of the Steelmen
Trapanovski is back in contention and determined to get the better of the Steelmen. Image: SNS

“We don’t know what could have happened,” continued Trapanovski.

“Maybe if I played that game for the national team, I would have broken my leg! We don’t know anything. It’s happened. It’s in the past, and you need to look for the positives.

“Maybe next month, if I’m doing will, the national coach will call me, and I’ll get my debut.”

Trapanovski: United ‘deserved a point’ at Aberdeen

Trapanovski certainly made his mark upon returning to action, climbing from the bench against Hibs to tee up Luca Stephenson’s goal to make it 2-2 deep into stoppage time.

Meshack Ubochioma then notched the winner in dramatic fashion.

He was less impactful from the start against Aberdeen on Saturday, albeit with limited service in the 1-0 defeat. Trapanovski, in common with his teammates, still put in a laudable shift.

Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski is denied against Motherwell
Kristijan Trapanovski is denied in United’s last outing against Motherwell. Image: SNS

“I think we deserved a point at the end,” he added. “Defensively, we were perfect in the first half. In the second half, we came up a little short on that.

“We knew the team we were playing on Saturday were the second-best team in the league

“So, we need to keep improving and pushing forward for the next game. I hope on Wednesday we get a different result.”

Gunning for revenge

Indeed, Wednesday’s showdown against Motherwell at Tannadice is a tantalising one.

Victory would see United open a FIVE-point gap in fourth spot and, while it remains early days in the Premiership campaign, that would be a lofty berth for Jim Goodwin’s newly promoted charges.

“When we play at home, we need to push hard for three points,” he continued. “We lost to Motherwell in the League Cup, so we are getting our revenge, I hope.

“Personally, I wanted to make that difference on Saturday, but I didn’t get the chance. So, in the next game, I will look to do some good things and show the best of me.”

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin walks the touchline at Aberdeen
No Dundee United injury returns as Jim Goodwin tells Tannadice stars to dust themselves…
Contrasting emotions as Aberdeen grab the points against Dundee United
5 Dundee United talking points: Dons depth shines through as jaw dropping moment counts…
Peter Ambrose, No.32, wheels away in celebration
Jim Goodwin insists better team won as Dundee United fall to Aberdeen defeat
Back in the fold: Dundee United summer signing Ryan Strain.
Ryan Strain: Hamstring tear like 'being booted', mental strength and ‘no d***heads’ Dundee United
Jim Goodwin, right, and Dons stalwart Graeme Shinnie
Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen 'past' irrelevant as Dundee United boss shrugs off Pittodrie fan reception
Joe Newell is given his marching orders by ref Graham.
SFA panel deliver unanimous 'incorrect' Joe Newell verdict following Dundee United red card
Jim Goodwin, pictured, returns to Aberdeen as an opposition manager for the first time since being sacked
5 things you need to know ahead of Aberdeen vs Dundee United
Mathew Cudjoe in his new surroundings
Mathew Cudjoe lands new club after Dundee United exit – and links up with…
Jim Goodwin addresses the media
Ryan Strain return tipped to unlock Dundee United midfield wild card as Jim Goodwin…
Jack Newman could be left in limbo
Dundee United bid to BLOCK Jack Newman axe as Inverness admin leaves Tannadice kid…

Conversation