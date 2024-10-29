Dundee must ‘stick together’ to get through bad spell insists boss Tony Docherty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee must ‘stick together’ to get through bad spell insists boss Tony Docherty

The Dark Blues head to Celtic on Wednesday after five defeats in six games.

By George Cran
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Tony Docherty insists Dundee must “stick together” to get through their sticky start to the Premiership campaign.

The Dark Blues face the daunting task of travelling to champions Celtic on Wednesday on the back of a dispiriting display at home to St Johnstone.

The poor performance brought a third straight home defeat and a fifth defeat in the last six games in all competitions.

Supporters at Dens Park were unimpressed as their side were well-beaten by Tayside rivals St Johnstone on Saturday.

St Johnstone celebrate their equaliser through Graham Carey. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
St Johnstone celebrate at Dens Park as Dundee fall to defeat. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

The manner of the defeat added to that with two goals conceded yet again – the seventh time in the last eight games the Dundee defence has been breached on two or more occasions.

Individual mistakes

Docherty told Dee TV: “That’s something we will deal with in-house because I thought we’d eradicated that.

“The Motherwell game I thought was an example of that.

“But the individual mistakes and taking responsibility is something we have to address and get to the bottom of.

“I think it’s important, we’re going into a game against Celtic so we don’t have any time.

“We will analyse it, we will be honest about it and people will have to take responsibility for their role in defending that last set-play.

“We will get on with it and look at the next game.

Nicky Clark scores from close range.
Nicky Clark scores the winner from a St Johnstone corner. Image: SNS.

“We do seem to be getting punished for every mistake we make but I am a great believer in if you keep believing in what you’re doing, keep that trust and keep the group together then you’ll get you rewards for it.

“It’s important we do that and stick together.”

The Dark Blues will hope to have Jordan McGhee back available. The experienced defender was put through his paces on the Dens Park pitch ahead of Saturday’s game as he returns from a calf injury.

Scott Fraser, too, will be given every chance to prove his fitness for Celtic Park.

Conversation