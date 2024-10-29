Dundee must ‘stick together’ to get through bad spell insists boss Tony Docherty

Tony Docherty insists Dundee must “stick together” to get through their sticky start to the Premiership campaign.

The Dark Blues face the daunting task of travelling to champions Celtic on Wednesday on the back of a dispiriting display at home to St Johnstone.

The poor performance brought a third straight home defeat and a fifth defeat in the last six games in all competitions.

Supporters at Dens Park were unimpressed as their side were well-beaten by Tayside rivals St Johnstone on Saturday.

The manner of the defeat added to that with two goals conceded yet again – the seventh time in the last eight games the Dundee defence has been breached on two or more occasions.

Individual mistakes

Docherty told Dee TV: “That’s something we will deal with in-house because I thought we’d eradicated that.

“The Motherwell game I thought was an example of that.

“But the individual mistakes and taking responsibility is something we have to address and get to the bottom of.

“I think it’s important, we’re going into a game against Celtic so we don’t have any time.

“We will analyse it, we will be honest about it and people will have to take responsibility for their role in defending that last set-play.

“We will get on with it and look at the next game.

“We do seem to be getting punished for every mistake we make but I am a great believer in if you keep believing in what you’re doing, keep that trust and keep the group together then you’ll get you rewards for it.

“It’s important we do that and stick together.”

The Dark Blues will hope to have Jordan McGhee back available. The experienced defender was put through his paces on the Dens Park pitch ahead of Saturday’s game as he returns from a calf injury.

Scott Fraser, too, will be given every chance to prove his fitness for Celtic Park.