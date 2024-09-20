Dundee starlet heads out on loan to Championship promotion hopefuls

Dundee starlet Luke Graham has headed for the Championship to gain vital first-team experience on loan.

The 20-year-old is highly-rated at Dens Park and made his Premiership debut in the opening match of this season.

Graham started the Dundee derby at Tannadice in August after making his first-team debut in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

That’s after making the step up to first-team level this summer.

However, the return to fitness of summer signing Clark Robertson has seen the youngster slip down the pecking order.

And the centre-back has headed out on loan to gain further experience.

Graham has worked his way up the levels in recent campaigns, having spent time on loan at Lochee United, Albion Rovers and Montrose last season.

‘A lot of potential’

Now he joins John McGlynn’s Falkirk as they push for a second promotion in succession.

Falkirk lead the way at the top of the Championship with five wins from five after enjoying an unbeaten league campaign on the way to the League One title last term.

McGlynn said: “We’re delighted to have Luke at the club, he’s one who caught our eye playing for Montrose.

“Luke has a lot of potential; he is a left sided centre back with good stature. We feel that if we were to pick up another injury in that area we would be really struggling, so he is here to bolster, to compete, and to ultimately play minutes.

“We are sure Luke will be a really good signing for us.”

Graham’s loan deal will run until the end of the season.