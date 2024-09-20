Dundee starlet heads out on loan to Championship promotion hopefuls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee starlet heads out on loan to Championship promotion hopefuls

Luke Graham has gone on loan to gain vital first-team experience.

By George Cran
Luke Graham made his Premiership debut for Dundee against rivals Dundee United last month. Image: SNS
Luke Graham made his Premiership debut for Dundee against rivals Dundee United last month. Image: SNS

Dundee starlet Luke Graham has headed for the Championship to gain vital first-team experience on loan.

The 20-year-old is highly-rated at Dens Park and made his Premiership debut in the opening match of this season.

Graham started the Dundee derby at Tannadice in August after making his first-team debut in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

That’s after making the step up to first-team level this summer.

However, the return to fitness of summer signing Clark Robertson has seen the youngster slip down the pecking order.

Clark Robertson warms up ahead of his first Dundee appearance.
Clark Robertson at Gayfield as Dundee kicked off pre-season. He’s now back fit after injury. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

And the centre-back has headed out on loan to gain further experience.

Graham has worked his way up the levels in recent campaigns, having spent time on loan at Lochee United, Albion Rovers and Montrose last season.

‘A lot of potential’

Now he joins John McGlynn’s Falkirk as they push for a second promotion in succession.

Falkirk lead the way at the top of the Championship with five wins from five after enjoying an unbeaten league campaign on the way to the League One title last term.

McGlynn said: “We’re delighted to have Luke at the club, he’s one who caught our eye playing for Montrose.

Luke Graham tackles Cammy Kerr
Luke Graham doesn’t hold back on then-Dundee team-mate Cammy Kerr during last season’s Championship play-off tie between Montrose and Inverness CT. Image: SNS.

“Luke has a lot of potential; he is a left sided centre back with good stature. We feel that if we were to pick up another injury in that area we would be really struggling, so he is here to bolster, to compete, and to ultimately play minutes.

“We are sure Luke will be a really good signing for us.”

Graham’s loan deal will run until the end of the season.

