EXCLUSIVE: Dundee youth chief shares excitement for next decade as he hails quality in academy

Dundee’s future on the field is a very bright one, according to Dens youth chief Scott Robertson.

The Dark Blues have used four academy graduates in the Premiership this season.

Pre-season saw that number shoot up by a further seven with Tony Docherty’s first-team underpinned by homegrown talent.

Last month also saw an SFA report show the Dark Blues as the place for U/21 Scottish players to flourish.

And the good news is the conveyor belt of talent at Dundee isn’t about to slow down.

Luke Graham

The latest out of the factory is 20-year-old Luke Graham, who made his Premiership debut in the cauldron of a Dundee derby at Tannadice last month.

The young Perth lad spoke glowingly of the impact Scott Robertson has had on him when sitting down to chat with Courier Sport on the club’s pre-season trip to Poland.

And Robertson is delighted with the progress made by the youngster.

“Luke has been working up through the academy with us and I look at him now and he’s improved so much,” Dundee’s head of football development told Courier Sport.

“All the experiences he’s had with myself and being part of first-team training and playing matches, all the way back to loan spells at Lochee United.

“He was playing in the juniors at 17, then Albion Rovers at 18 and Montrose at 19. Now he’s 20 and he’s in the first team.

“He still has a heck of a lot to learn but he’s a great boy with a good attitude and I’m sure he’ll do that.

“It’s up to him now to take the opportunity he’s been presented with. He has earned it, now he has to take it.

“It’s great to see. The younger boys who played with him in the SPFL Trust Trophy games must look at him and think they can do the same.

“That’s what I am at this club for, to help these boys achieve that aspiration.”

‘So, so excited’ about Dundee FC academy

Robertson and head of academy Stephen Wright are tasked with preparing young Dee stars to progress through to Tony Docherty’s senior side.

Some are whisked away before that, like Seb Lochhead, who joined Wolves in a £300,000 deal last month.

While fans may be frustrated to see talented youngsters snapped up by other clubs before they make their debut, the good news is that there are more talented players on the way.

“These boys, honestly, it’s so exciting to see the talent and depth of talent we’ve got at the younger age groups,” Robertson said.

“All the work that has been done behind the scenes with the infrastructure and the performance school, the age groups and the talent we have coming through.

“It’s not just individuals but collectives of real mixed variety of abilities.

“Credit to the scouts and the academy coaches, the part-time coaches, for the work they have done to recruit, coach and everything they have done.

“I’m so, so excited for the next five to 10 years.

“There are really talented boys and great people as well, good parents, good kids.

“It’s so exciting.”