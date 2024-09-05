Seb Lochhead hails Dundee coaches and teases return as details of Wolves transfer revealed

Seb Lochhead still harbours hope he could turn out for Dundee in the future.

The 16-year-old departed Dens on Friday to embark on a new adventure with English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Lochhead is now a Wolves player and admits it would feel “weird” not to pull on the dark blue each morning after being at the club since the age of seven.

Instead it will be black and gold as he joins up with the U/18 side at Molineux for the season ahead.

It’s been quite a journey from “hating” football as a five-year-old and then coming within days of being released on more than one occasion.

‘Can’t thank them enough’

“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened for me, coming through the academy,” Lochhead told Dundee FC’s YouTube channel after his move to Wolves was confirmed.

“When I started at the academy I was playing really well but there was a spell when I was nine or 10 when we trained at Manhattan Works and I only had three weeks left to enjoy it because I was getting released.

“In those three weeks I really proved my worth and who I was as a player.

“After that they kept me and I was really grateful because I thought that was going to be the end.

“I really kicked on and then at 13 or 14 under Jamie McBrearty I was close to being released again, I was unfit, not playing well and starting on the bench.

“It was tough.

“Jamie and Gary Ogilvie really got me through it. My mum and dad really helped me as well.

“Then once I got to Scott Robertson, I learned so much off Scott. I can’t praise him enough.”

He added: “It’s crazy the journey I have been on – my mum and dad, Steve Murray really helped me, Stephen Wright, Scott Robertson, Kev Garrett, Jamie McBrearty, Gary Ogilvie, John Coban gave me lifts through to Forfar when I was eight, Iain Jenkins at St John’s too and Gav Beith as well, they have all got me through this.

“And I can’t thank them enough.”

First team experience

The youngster was also full of praise for the first-team players who have taken time to help him this season, too.

Lochhead joined up with Tony Docherty’s senior squad in the summer, despite his tender age, and took part in friendlies against Arbroath and Banik Ostrava.

The latter coming against a team preparing for the UEFA Conference League during Dundee’s pre-season trip to Poland.

“It was crazy. Not many 16-year-olds get that – the gaffer showed real belief in me,” Lochhead added.

“It was great experience to learn off the first team and how they train.

“It’s brought me on so much.

“I loved it.

“He’s left now but Cammy Kerr really helped me a lot, gave me bits of advice, extra minutes off the pitch.

“Tony Portales is a great guy, teaching me little things in his game I can use.

“Adam Legzdins gave me a lot of time. There are a lot who have helped me, they all have.”

‘I would have put him on’

Manager Tony Docherty insisted Lochhead’s presence in the first-team squad and place on the bench for each of their first eight competitive matches this term was no fluke.

Speaking before Lochhead’s departure, Docherty told Courier Sport: “He’s impressed very much.

“For a young kid he has real athleticism about him, he’s a good defender and handles the ball well.

“He’s been on the bench on merit and if called upon I would have put him on.

“Seb is another one coming through the production line, great credit has to go to [head of academy] Stephen Wright and [head of football development] Scott Robertson and all the academy staff.

“He’s another example of the great work going on at this club.”

‘Rapid start to full-time career’

Former Dundee midfielder Robertson has worked closely with Lochhead in recent years.

He spoke highly of the youngster following a Wee Derby SPFL Trust Trophy clash at Tannadice.

The young Dundee B side had a disappointing day but Lochhead’s performance still drew praise from his coach.

And he was delighted with the youngster’s development in a short space of time with the first team.

Speaking last month, Robertson told Courier Sport: “As a kid, he’s not used to the first-team environment with the first-team players and the kind of banter that goes on.

“Everything that comes with that, he’s still a bit naïve in that sense but he’s had a rapid start to his full-time career.

“He was away with the first-team in Poland and he is learning quickly.

“He did well against Dundee United and helped us get a clean sheet.

“It’s incredible experience for Seb and Jamie Richardson to be on the first-team bench this season.

“They’ll learn more by playing obviously but in terms of seeing how senior players conduct themselves.

“How they act in that environment, how they warm-up and the high stakes involved at that level.

“It is a great learning experience for them.”

Deal details and Dens return?

What Lochhead has done with that experience is earn a big move to a big club.

For Dundee, they received £300,000 with significant add-ons that could push the figure to around half a million.

There is also a sell-on percentage included.

But the 16-year-old hopes one day he may be back at the place it all started.

“It’s not really sunk in yet but I’m obviously excited for the opportunity,” he added.

“I’ve been here so long so it will be weird not waking up in the morning and putting a Dundee top on.

“It’s a great opportunity. It wasn’t the plan at first, I wanted to break into the first team.

“But it came along and I got good advice off people I respect and this is the best opportunity for me to continue my development.

“I hope to return one day, even my first loan move.

“I’d love to come back.”