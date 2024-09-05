Subway worker cleared over claim she caused bread contamination in Broughty Ferry sandwich shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Subway worker cleared over claim she caused bread contamination in Broughty Ferry sandwich shop

There was no case to answer when the issue came to trial in Dundee

By Ciaran Shanks
Subway, Broughty Ferry
The case centred on the Subway in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson

A teenage Subway worker has been cleared of putting customers at risk by spraying bread with water containing disinfectant tablets.

Kimi Lunan found herself in court accused of culpable and reckless conduct over the incident at the Broughty Ferry shop.

A trial at Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Ms Lunan had been accused of putting the toxic tablets into a bottle – an old hairspray container with the label still attached – which was normally filled with water for spraying onto bread.

It was in a different storage space than usual when Ms Lunan picked it up.

CCTV footage from the Brook Street store showed Ms Lunan, 19, spraying some of the contents into a gloved hand and smelling it before carrying on with her cleaning duties while closing the shop.

Subway, Broughty Ferry
The Subway in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson

Former “sandwich artist” Craig Fitchett took over from Ms Lunan the morning after her shift.

He told the trial spraying water on the dough was a key part of the proofing process and he did not initially detect any issues.

When asked by prosecutor Sarah High if he noticed anything after taking the bread out, the witness said: “There was a high chlorine kind of smell, like a chemical smell.

“It was similar to the smell in the dishwasher area when we would clean the utensils.

“It was coming from the oven itself when the bread was getting proofed.

“I sprayed the bottle against my hand with gloves on to see if I could garner a smell from it.

“It was what was coming from the oven, which was the same smell from the dish area.”

The bread was discarded and none of the contaminated food was served to customers.

Careless, not reckless

Defence solicitor Theo Finlay questioned the “informal” use of the “hairspray” bottle, which had replaced a clear bottle, as well as its storage.

Various other bottles were also used in the cleaning area.

Mr Finlay made a no case to answer submission following the conclusion of the Crown case, insisting there was not sufficient evidence for a conviction.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “I accept she may have been careless but there is no evidence that she was reckless.

“The bottle wasn’t kept in its usual place, it was marked as a hairspray bottle.

“There was no label saying ‘water only’ or something of that nature.”

Sustaining Mr Finlay’s motion, Sheriff Murray told Ms Lunan, of Findale Street, he found her not guilty.

