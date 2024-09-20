Why has huge Wham! immigration billboard appeared on Dundee street?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Why has huge Wham! immigration billboard appeared on Dundee street?

TV stars Lorraine Kelly and Kathy Burke have praised the poster.

By James Simpson
Nicky Riding takes a photo of the Wham! billboard in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Nicky Riding takes a photo of the Wham! billboard in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A huge pro-immigration billboard featuring 1980s pop icons Wham! has appeared on a Dundee street.

The poster of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, with the caption, “Thank God for immigrants”, has been put up on Shepherd’s Loan, just off Perth Road.

The singers, whose hits included Careless Whisper and Club Tropicana, both came from migrant families.

Locals have since been wondering who is behind the artwork.

Lorraine Kelly and Kathy Burke praise Wham! Dundee billboard

TV presenter Lorraine shared a post from Alistair Heather about the billboard on X, saying: “Love this.”

Former Kevin and Perry star Kathy Burke also shared the post, saying: “It’s by the brilliant Jeremy Deller.”

Mr Deller, an artist who has also had t-shirts made up with the design, confirmed to The Courier he is behind the Dundee billboard.

He said: “I’m currently working in Dundee on a performance next year so I am out and about a bit, and in a way, this is a prelude of sorts.”

Similar pro-immigration messages have appeared in places like Glasgow in recent weeks.

The billboard is on Shepherd’s Loan, just off Perth Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Wham! fan Nicky Riding, 59, was among those admiring the poster on Friday.

Nicky said: “I’m an 80s girl and I love Wham!

“The song that gets me on the dancefloor is Club Tropicana.

“I had a massive crush on George Michael. He and Andrew were part of my growing up.

“I totally get what this poster is about.

“I’ve read Andy Ridgley’s book about his background (being of Italian-Egyptian-Yemeni descent). George Michael was from a Greek family.

Nicky is a big fan Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“Culturally, Wham! are accepted as a British institution but they have come from families who immigrated to the UK.

“My great-grandparents came from an Irish background so I think it’s a really positive message.”

Amber Johnston, 40, who lives in the West End, also gave her backing to the poster.

She said: “I watched the documentary about Wham! recently.

“It’s a good picture of them but I hadn’t noticed the message at the bottom until now.”

