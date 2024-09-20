Why has huge Wham! immigration billboard appeared on Dundee street?

A huge pro-immigration billboard featuring 1980s pop icons Wham! has appeared on a Dundee street.

The poster of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, with the caption, “Thank God for immigrants”, has been put up on Shepherd’s Loan, just off Perth Road.

The singers, whose hits included Careless Whisper and Club Tropicana, both came from migrant families.

Locals have since been wondering who is behind the artwork.

Lorraine Kelly and Kathy Burke praise Wham! Dundee billboard

TV presenter Lorraine shared a post from Alistair Heather about the billboard on X, saying: “Love this.”

Former Kevin and Perry star Kathy Burke also shared the post, saying: “It’s by the brilliant Jeremy Deller.”

Mr Deller, an artist who has also had t-shirts made up with the design, confirmed to The Courier he is behind the Dundee billboard.

He said: “I’m currently working in Dundee on a performance next year so I am out and about a bit, and in a way, this is a prelude of sorts.”

Similar pro-immigration messages have appeared in places like Glasgow in recent weeks.

Wham! fan Nicky Riding, 59, was among those admiring the poster on Friday.

Nicky said: “I’m an 80s girl and I love Wham!

“The song that gets me on the dancefloor is Club Tropicana.

“I had a massive crush on George Michael. He and Andrew were part of my growing up.

“I totally get what this poster is about.

“I’ve read Andy Ridgley’s book about his background (being of Italian-Egyptian-Yemeni descent). George Michael was from a Greek family.

“Culturally, Wham! are accepted as a British institution but they have come from families who immigrated to the UK.

“My great-grandparents came from an Irish background so I think it’s a really positive message.”

Amber Johnston, 40, who lives in the West End, also gave her backing to the poster.

She said: “I watched the documentary about Wham! recently.

“It’s a good picture of them but I hadn’t noticed the message at the bottom until now.”