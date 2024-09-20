Anger as Dundee man, 96, waits four hours for ambulance with broken hip and pelvis

A 96-year-old Dundee man was forced to wait four hours for an ambulance after suffering a broken pelvis and hip.

Robert Hannan lay in agony on the floor of his Dryburgh house after a fall on Sunday.

Son David says he is furious and cannot believe his dad had to wait so long for help.

David spoke to Robert – who lives alone – at around 1.30pm and all was well.

However, when Robert’s carer arrived at 4.30pm, she found him lying on the floor.

David said: “I dashed round to dad’s and found him lying in agony.

“When we called for an ambulance we were told it would likely be a four-hour wait before one could attend.

“I couldn’t believe it – my 96-year-old dad had obviously had a bad fall and was not in a good way and they couldn’t even send an ambulance to him.”

David says he called after two hours and again after four.

He said: “Dad was in such a lot of pain and I didn’t want to risk moving him because I had no idea what was wrong and I didn’t want to make things worse.

“All I could do was to try to keep him as warm and as comfortable as possible and stay with him.”

Son ‘fuming’ over Dundee dad’s ambulance delay

An ambulance finally arrived around 8.30pm.

David said: “When dad eventually got to Ninewells they discovered he had a broken hip and broken pelvis, and required surgery.

“He remains in hospital and we have been told he could be there for some time.

“I am absolutely fuming – nobody deserves to go through what my dad did.

“There is something very far wrong if someone my dad’s age is in such agony and suffered a broken hip and pelvis but can’t get an ambulance for four hours.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We’d like to sincerely apologise for the delay in reaching the patient and for the distress caused.

“Unfortunately, at the time of the call, we were experiencing high demand for our services in the area.

“We hope he is recovering well.”

