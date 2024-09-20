Anger as Dundee man, 96, waits four hours for ambulance with broken hip and pelvis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Anger as Dundee man, 96, waits four hours for ambulance with broken hip and pelvis

Robert Hannan lay in agony on the floor of his Dundee home after a fall.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Robert Hannan after he arrived in hospital. Image: David Hannan

A 96-year-old Dundee man was forced to wait four hours for an ambulance after suffering a broken pelvis and hip.

Robert Hannan lay in agony on the floor of his Dryburgh house after a fall on Sunday.

Son David says he is furious and cannot believe his dad had to wait so long for help.

David spoke to Robert – who lives alone – at around 1.30pm and all was well.

However, when Robert’s carer arrived at 4.30pm, she found him lying on the floor.

David said: “I dashed round to dad’s and found him lying in agony.

David Hannan is “fuming” at the delay. Image: David Hannan

“When we called for an ambulance we were told it would likely be a four-hour wait before one could attend.

“I couldn’t believe it – my 96-year-old dad had obviously had a bad fall and was not in a good way and they couldn’t even send an ambulance to him.”

David says he called after two hours and again after four.

He said: “Dad was in such a lot of pain and I didn’t want to risk moving him because I had no idea what was wrong and I didn’t want to make things worse.

“All I could do was to try to keep him as warm and as comfortable as possible and stay with him.”

An ambulance finally arrived around 8.30pm.

David said: “When dad eventually got to Ninewells they discovered he had a broken hip and broken pelvis, and required surgery.

“He remains in hospital and we have been told he could be there for some time.

“I am absolutely fuming – nobody deserves to go through what my dad did.

Robert Hannan recovering in hospital. Image: David Hannan

“There is something very far wrong if someone my dad’s age is in such agony and suffered a broken hip and pelvis but can’t get an ambulance for four hours.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We’d like to sincerely apologise for the delay in reaching the patient and for the distress caused.

“Unfortunately, at the time of the call, we were experiencing high demand for our services in the area.

“We hope he is recovering well.”

You can check ambulance waiting times in your area using The Courier’s data tracker.

