4 Dundee United talking points: Lucky No13 and what next after Aberdeen-end idiocy?

Courier Sport analyses the drama, on and off the pitch, as the Dons were deservedly beaten at Tannadice.

The delirious scenes following Dundee United's winner against Aberdeen
The delirious scenes following United's winner. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Kevin Holt notched a last-gasp winner as Dundee United saw off Aberdeen 1-0 at Tannadice on Sunday.

The triumph sees the Tangerines move to within three points of the wobbling Dons in third place, while extending their own record to just one defeat in nine Premiership fixtures.

It tees up the Terrors perfectly for the Dundee derby on Thursday night.

Courier Sport was in attendance to analyse the action.

Lucky No.13

When United were last in the Premiership, there was not a more powder-puff team in the division.

This time around, evidence suggests there is not a gutsier one.

Holt’s towering 94th-minute header characterised the Tangerines’ never say day attitude, with Jim Goodwin’s men again showcasing a remarkable penchant for late drama.

Holt’s winner was the 13th time United have scored in the last 15 minutes of a Premiership fixture this season – more than ANY other team.

Kevin Holt rises highest to convert Will Ferry's bullet throw
Holt rises highest to convert Will Ferry’s bullet throw. Image: Shutterstock.

And thoroughly deserved it was, too.

Kristijan Trapanovski (twice), Sam Dalby and Glenn Middleton were all denied by the outstanding Dimitar Mitov between the sticks for Aberdeen, with the hosts registering an xG of 2.19 compared to the Dons’ 0.79.

It may have been thrilling, but it was far from smash-and-grab.

From Luca Stephenson and Meshack against Hibernian to Ross Graham’s 99th-minute spot-kick at Kilmarnock, there have been myriad magic moments at the death – and that fitness, resilience and desire is providing the foundation for a splendid campaign.

Imperious Holt

In a season packed with fine individual displays by the experienced centre-back, this was perhaps Holt’s zenith.

No United player made more tackles (four), clearances (nine) or won more duels (eight) during a wonderful defensive showing, while he constantly encouraged and guided Emmanual Adegboyega – playing in a back-four for the first time – to his right.

At the other end, Holt was a constant threat from set-pieces, with only Dalby and Middleton having more touches in the Dons box.

While one must always guard against recency bias, there is an argument to be made that Holt is in the form of his life.

Kevin Holt roars with delight as Dundee United claim victory over Aberdeen.
Kevin Holt roars with delight as Dundee United claim victory. Image: Shutterstock.

He seems to have found his calling as a powerhouse centre-back who can also play out from the back, and is making a mockery of those who doubted he could make the step up.

Not always Mr Popular at Dens Park – even when he played for Dundee – Holt would love to continue that form on derby day.

2024 in review

United closed the book on 2024 in some style.

And it is the perfect time to reflect on the whole year. It lends perspective to the Tangerines’ magnificent Premiership season so far.

Dundee United players celebrate in front of a packed Eddie Thompson Stand
United players celebrate their Championship title in front of a packed Eddie Thompson Stand. Image: SNS

On January 2, United found themselves three points behind Raith Rovers in the Championship. They would go onto win just five of their next 12 league games – a period from which boss Goodwin would later reveal that he learned a great deal.

That included a 3-1 defeat against Dunfermline at East End Park in March, which remains the last time United lost a competitive league match by more than one goal.

While only the most reactionary supporters on social media were seriously calling for Goodwin’s sacking at that time, there WERE serious doubts about United’s ability to get out of the division.

A failure to do so, in all likelihood, would have demanded a change in the dugout.

However, the Tangerines responded superbly, alighted upon a direct, effective 4-4-2 and won five of their last six matches to claim the Championship title.

Top-flight expectations in some quarters remained modest. Goodwin was the bookies’ favourite to be the first boss dismissed.

Yet, superb summer recruitment – aided by scouting chief Michael Cairney; his arrival representing another notable moment of 2024 – spearheaded an outstanding first half to United’s Premiership campaign.

The Premiership's top scorer, Sam Dalby, is one of several inspired captures this term
The Premiership’s top scorer, Sam Dalby, is one of several inspired captures this term. Image: SNS

The Terrors sit in fourth, have only lost four times, boast seven clean sheets and, in Sam Dalby, have the league’s top scorer in their ranks.

While 2024 started with an air of trepidation, United can welcome 2025 with excitement and optimism.

Mindless idiocy

It is a real shame that a blockbuster occasion under the lights was marred by projectiles being lobbed towards the United dugout by Aberdeen supporters. Again.

The sight of a glass bottle being removed from the field of play by a steward should be a jarring one for anyone with a modicum of common sense.

Goodwin – guilty of the apparently egregious crime of not being a particularly successful Aberdeen manager – was also hit by a coin when these sides met in March 2023.

The solution to this problem should be a simple one: take personal responsibility and stop acting like mindless thugs. But the fact that missiles have been thrown in this fixture for a second time suggests a minority are incapable of this.

A steward removes the vodka bottle from the pitch
A steward removes the vodka bottle from the pitch. Image: SNS

As such, United and Police Scotland will have much to ponder.

Will the away allocation be altered, or at least moved away from the area behind the dugouts?

Searching 2,000 fans – the vast majority of whom arrive in a 20-minute period ahead of kick-off – is a challenging task for stewards. It is little surprise bottles and pyro slip into the stadium.

They do in every ground in Scotland because that task is the same in every ground in Scotland.

Does the hands-off policing strategy of de-escalation and observation – with action potentially taken later – need to be more proactive? That has obvious dangers when managing a large crowd.

The area housing the Aberdeen fans on Sunday, immediately behind both dugouts
The area housing the Aberdeen fans on Sunday, immediately behind both dugouts. Image: SNS

Evening kick-offs will surely be rethought.

It is a sad state of affair that the actions of a few fools have brought these considerations to the fore.

Conversation