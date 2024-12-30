Jim Goodwin promises ‘chests out and ready for battle’ as Dundee United boss eyes derby day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin promises ‘chests out and ready for battle’ as Dundee United boss eyes derby day

United have picked up seven points in their last three games.

By Alan Temple
Kevin Holt roars with delight as Dundee United claim victory over Aberdeen.
Image: Shutterstock.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin insists the Tangerines will be “ready for battle” on derby day after continuing their fine festive form with a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen.

The imperious Kevin Holt rose highest with 94 minutes on the clock to power home the only goal of the game against the Dons.

United have now lost just one of their last nine fixtures – including games against Celtic, Rangers and the Reds – and are just three points behind the men from the Granite City.

However, the blockbuster showdowns keep on coming, with the short walk to Dens Park on Thursday next on the agenda.

A delighted Jim Goodwin after side side claimed three poitnts
Image: SNS

“The last time we played Aberdeen at Pittodrie (1-0 defeat in October), I certainly didn’t think we would be talking about winning a game to go three points behind them in December,” said Goodwin.

“They were on fire, winning game after game and top of the table with Celtic.

“But we’ve chipped away and sit three points behind them, on 31 points at the halfway stage in the season. That is a remarkable return for the players.

“Dundee had a good result themselves (beating St Mirren 2-1) and showed a great reaction to the defeat against Ross County. But we’re going to walk up the street with our chests out, full of pride, ready to go to battle.

“Hopefully, we’ll come out the right side of the result again.”

A tale of 2 keepers

United made three changes to the side that defeated St Johnstone on Boxing Day, with Luca Stephenson, Kristijan Trapanovski and David Babunski coming into the 11.

The suspended Declan Gallagher, Richard Odada and Kai Fotheringham were those who missed out as Goodwin deployed a 4-2-3-1 against his former club.

An uncharacteristic error by United midfielder Vicko Sevelj afforded an early opportunity to his former Radomlje teammate Ester Sokler, but Jack Walton made a splendid low save and Will Ferry brilliantly blocked Nicky Devlin’s follow-up.

A Kristijan Trapanovski shot strikes the arms of Nicky Devlin
Image: SNS

As the Tangerines sought the opener at a packed Tannadice, there was VAR drama.

A thrilling passage of play saw a Glenn Middleton delivery deflected onto the post by Sivert Nilsen before Kristijan Trapanovski’s rebound was blocked by the arm of Aberdeen skipper Nicky Devlin – prompting ref John Beaton to point to the spot.

However, the decision was reversed following a trip to the monitor, with Devlin’s arms considered tight enough to his body.

Although denied a spot-kick, United should have broken the deadlock minutes later.

Dimitar Mitov denies Kristijan Trapanovski, who should have made no mistake
Image: SNS

A Middleton drive was parried into the path of Trapanovski but, when presented with a gaping goal, the Macedonian’s header gave Mitov the opportunity to make a super sprawling save.

United thwarted

Trapanovski produced the first threatening moment of the second period when he cut in from the right flank and unleashed a decent curling effort, forcing a fingertip save from Mitov.

The Dons keeper was in fine fettle and made another magnificent stop to deny Sam Dalby’s header from an inswinging Ryan Strain cross.

The inspired Dimitar Mitov denies Sam Dalby
Image: SNS

Jimmy Thelin’s men were struggling to contend with United’s corners, and another well worked routine between Ferry and Strain resulted in Ross Docherty being found on the edge of the box –  but his drive cleared the bar.

And the Tangerines were almost punished for those missed opportunities when a quickfire Dons counterattack saw Duk deliver a superb cut-back for Jamie McGrath, but the ex-United man fired off-target.

However, the hosts finally got the breakthrough their second-half pressure merited when Holt powered home the injury-time winner, meeting a Ferry long throw.

More full houses to come

Goodwin added: “I felt the goals should have came sooner. We had lots of good opportunities.

“They had one big chance in the first half and Jack (Walton) made a brilliant save and that’s followed up by a fantastic last-ditch tackle by Will Ferry. Other than that, I can’t remember any other time where Aberdeen were peppering the goal.

“There is a real confidence within the group and I’m just delighted for all of those supporters that turned out. If we put in these performances and keep getting results, then we’ll have many more full houses to look forward to.”

