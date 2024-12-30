Jim Goodwin promises ‘chests out and ready for battle’ as Dundee United boss eyes derby day

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin insists the Tangerines will be “ready for battle” on derby day after continuing their fine festive form with a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen.

The imperious Kevin Holt rose highest with 94 minutes on the clock to power home the only goal of the game against the Dons.

United have now lost just one of their last nine fixtures – including games against Celtic, Rangers and the Reds – and are just three points behind the men from the Granite City.

However, the blockbuster showdowns keep on coming, with the short walk to Dens Park on Thursday next on the agenda.

“The last time we played Aberdeen at Pittodrie (1-0 defeat in October), I certainly didn’t think we would be talking about winning a game to go three points behind them in December,” said Goodwin.

“They were on fire, winning game after game and top of the table with Celtic.

“But we’ve chipped away and sit three points behind them, on 31 points at the halfway stage in the season. That is a remarkable return for the players.

“Dundee had a good result themselves (beating St Mirren 2-1) and showed a great reaction to the defeat against Ross County. But we’re going to walk up the street with our chests out, full of pride, ready to go to battle.

“Hopefully, we’ll come out the right side of the result again.”

A tale of 2 keepers

United made three changes to the side that defeated St Johnstone on Boxing Day, with Luca Stephenson, Kristijan Trapanovski and David Babunski coming into the 11.

The suspended Declan Gallagher, Richard Odada and Kai Fotheringham were those who missed out as Goodwin deployed a 4-2-3-1 against his former club.

An uncharacteristic error by United midfielder Vicko Sevelj afforded an early opportunity to his former Radomlje teammate Ester Sokler, but Jack Walton made a splendid low save and Will Ferry brilliantly blocked Nicky Devlin’s follow-up.

As the Tangerines sought the opener at a packed Tannadice, there was VAR drama.

A thrilling passage of play saw a Glenn Middleton delivery deflected onto the post by Sivert Nilsen before Kristijan Trapanovski’s rebound was blocked by the arm of Aberdeen skipper Nicky Devlin – prompting ref John Beaton to point to the spot.

However, the decision was reversed following a trip to the monitor, with Devlin’s arms considered tight enough to his body.

Although denied a spot-kick, United should have broken the deadlock minutes later.

A Middleton drive was parried into the path of Trapanovski but, when presented with a gaping goal, the Macedonian’s header gave Mitov the opportunity to make a super sprawling save.

United thwarted

Trapanovski produced the first threatening moment of the second period when he cut in from the right flank and unleashed a decent curling effort, forcing a fingertip save from Mitov.

The Dons keeper was in fine fettle and made another magnificent stop to deny Sam Dalby’s header from an inswinging Ryan Strain cross.

Jimmy Thelin’s men were struggling to contend with United’s corners, and another well worked routine between Ferry and Strain resulted in Ross Docherty being found on the edge of the box – but his drive cleared the bar.

And the Tangerines were almost punished for those missed opportunities when a quickfire Dons counterattack saw Duk deliver a superb cut-back for Jamie McGrath, but the ex-United man fired off-target.

However, the hosts finally got the breakthrough their second-half pressure merited when Holt powered home the injury-time winner, meeting a Ferry long throw.

More full houses to come

Goodwin added: “I felt the goals should have came sooner. We had lots of good opportunities.

“They had one big chance in the first half and Jack (Walton) made a brilliant save and that’s followed up by a fantastic last-ditch tackle by Will Ferry. Other than that, I can’t remember any other time where Aberdeen were peppering the goal.

“There is a real confidence within the group and I’m just delighted for all of those supporters that turned out. If we put in these performances and keep getting results, then we’ll have many more full houses to look forward to.”