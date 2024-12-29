Glenn Middleton puts Aberdeen on notice as Dundee United ace declares: ‘We owe them one!’

Glenn Middleton reckons Dundee United are primed to go for the jugular against toiling Aberdeen, with the Tangerines ace declaring: “We owe them one.”

The Terrors travelled to Pittodrie with caution on their mind in October, effectively playing the whole match in a deep 5-4-1 shape and struggling to get out of their own half with any regularity.

The Dons eventually breached the visitors’ stubborn rearguard through Peter Ambrose, sending Jimmy Thelin’s side three points clear at the summit of the Premiership.

However, Aberdeen have endured an almighty wobble in recent weeks and are now winless in their last seven fixtures, most recently being thumped 4-0 by Kilmarnock in an abject display at Rugby Park.

United, by contrast, have only lost once in their last eight outings – including games against Rangers and Celtic – and would move to within three points of the Reds with victory in front of the Premier Sports cameras on Sunday evening.

And Middleton is certain a packed Tannadice will be treated to a far more adventurous approach from the hosts.

Going for goals

Asked if United can aspire to catch the third-placed Dons, Middleton said: “Definitely. We’ve gone into every game this season with a positive mindset that we can win it.

“Especially in the two games against the Old Firm, we showed that we can compete if we carry out a gameplan.

“I feel we’ve maybe got a little bit more in us this time to be on the front-foot. We’re in a strong position to take the game to teams at the minute. In the last few weeks, we’ve showed that more regularly. Sunday will be no different.

“I feel we owe them one after losing last time.”

Patience pays off

If United are to torment the men from the Granite City, then Middleton could be at the forefront of that.

The former Rangers and Norwich winger has been in excellent form of late – having had to bide his time for a run in the side – and opened his account with a wonderful solo strike against St Johnstone on Boxing Day.

“Every day in training, I tend to do a lot of finishing,” continued Middleton. “I score a lot in training. It’s not quite happened in the league so far, but I’ve not thought about it too much. It took me a wee while to get in the team at the start of the season.

“And in a lot of the games, we’ve not been all-out attack and had load of opportunities. I’ve been doing different jobs for the team.

“But of course, you’re still in the team to have a threat going forward and it was a nice feeling to get off the mark.”

Cool and composed

That goal came six minutes after the interval at McDiarmid Park, cancelling out Makenzie Kirk’s opener. Sam Dalby went on to complete the turnaround as the Terrors prevailed 2-1.

And Middleton offered an insight into boss Jim Goodwin’s demeanour when trying to inspire his players to a comeback.

“He’s always calm – unless you’ve had a real shocker,” laughed Middleton. “There’s always a real calm, but strong, message that comes across. There’s no need to shout and bawl. There can be other ways to get your message through.

“I feel that’s one of the strengths within the whole squad. Whenever we speak to each other at half-time in the changing room – where it could sometimes be quite volatile in other changing rooms I’ve been in – it’s never been like that here.

“We are always very constructive in everything that’s said. There’s a real respect when we’re speaking amongst each other and especially when the gaffer is speaking to us.

“There’s a trust there.”