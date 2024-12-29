Glenn Middleton puts Aberdeen on notice as Dundee United ace declares: ‘We owe them one!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenn Middleton puts Aberdeen on notice as Dundee United ace declares: ‘We owe them one!’

Middleton expects an attacking approach from the hosts on Sunday.

By Alan Temple

Glenn Middleton reckons Dundee United are primed to go for the jugular against toiling Aberdeen, with the Tangerines ace declaring: “We owe them one.”

The Terrors travelled to Pittodrie with caution on their mind in October, effectively playing the whole match in a deep 5-4-1 shape and struggling to get out of their own half with any regularity.

The Dons eventually breached the visitors’ stubborn rearguard through Peter Ambrose, sending Jimmy Thelin’s side three points clear at the summit of the Premiership.

However, Aberdeen have endured an almighty wobble in recent weeks and are now winless in their last seven fixtures, most recently being thumped 4-0 by Kilmarnock in an abject display at Rugby Park.

United, by contrast, have only lost once in their last eight outings – including games against Rangers and Celtic – and would move to within three points of the Reds with victory in front of the Premier Sports cameras on Sunday evening.

And Middleton is certain a packed Tannadice will be treated to a far more adventurous approach from the hosts.

Going for goals

Asked if United can aspire to catch the third-placed Dons, Middleton said: “Definitely. We’ve gone into every game this season with a positive mindset that we can win it.

“Especially in the two games against the Old Firm, we showed that we can compete if we carry out a gameplan.

“I feel we’ve maybe got a little bit more in us this time to be on the front-foot. We’re in a strong position to take the game to teams at the minute. In the last few weeks, we’ve showed that more regularly. Sunday will be no different.

“I feel we owe them one after losing last time.”

Patience pays off

If United are to torment the men from the Granite City, then Middleton could be at the forefront of that.

The former Rangers and Norwich winger has been in excellent form of late – having had to bide his time for a run in the side – and opened his account with a wonderful solo strike against St Johnstone on Boxing Day.

“Every day in training, I tend to do a lot of finishing,” continued Middleton. “I score a lot in training. It’s not quite happened in the league so far, but I’ve not thought about it too much. It took me a wee while to get in the team at the start of the season.

“And in a lot of the games, we’ve not been all-out attack and had load of opportunities. I’ve been doing different jobs for the team.

“But of course, you’re still in the team to have a threat going forward and it was a nice feeling to get off the mark.”

Cool and composed

That goal came six minutes after the interval at McDiarmid Park, cancelling out Makenzie Kirk’s opener. Sam Dalby went on to complete the turnaround as the Terrors prevailed 2-1.

And Middleton offered an insight into boss Jim Goodwin’s demeanour when trying to inspire his players to a comeback.

“He’s always calm – unless you’ve had a real shocker,” laughed Middleton. “There’s always a real calm, but strong, message that comes across. There’s no need to shout and bawl. There can be other ways to get your message through.

“I feel that’s one of the strengths within the whole squad. Whenever we speak to each other at half-time in the changing room – where it could sometimes be quite volatile in other changing rooms I’ve been in – it’s never been like that here.

“We are always very constructive in everything that’s said. There’s a real respect when we’re speaking amongst each other and especially when the gaffer is speaking to us.

“There’s a trust there.”

