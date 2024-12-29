Dundee ‘belief’ remains strong insists midfield ace despite poor form

Lyall Cameron insists Dundee remain full of belief as they head to St Mirren today.

That’s despite going into the contest on the back of three straight defeats with no goals scored.

Added to that the Buddies defeated Rangers on Boxing Day to record their third straight win.

Dundee are now looking over their shoulder at the teams at the bottom, St Mirren are chasing the prospect of European football.

The form book does not make good reading ahead of the Paisley clash.

However, Cameron insists there is enough talent in this Dundee side to turn that upside down.

“We’re obviously looking to bounce back,” Cameron said.

“St Mirren away is not an easy place to go to but at the same time, you need to give a good performance and hopefully get three points.

“We’re trying to look for some consistency throughout our performances but we still believe we can go there and win.

“We always have that belief within the team because we know we have the players who can do that if we turn up on our day.

“So, we’re going to go there and believe we can win.

“Hopefully, that’s enough to get us the three points.

“Everyone keeps beating everyone. You can’t really predict who’s going to win.

“So, we need to keep that belief that we can win any game any week – I’m sure we’ll be able to do that on Sunday.”

Top six?

Cameron isn’t one to hide his ambitions and he remains certain Dundee can make back-to-back top-six finishes.

They are currently seven points behind Motherwell in sixth place and eight off St Mirren.

Cutting that latter gap down on Sunday would be a big step.

“That’s where we want to end up this season,” Cameron said of the top six.

“Obviously, we did it last year. It’s still tight this season but hopefully we’re on track to do it again because that’s the aim of the football club.

“If you can get that three points at St Mirren, that obviously gives you a better chance of getting there.

“If we beat them, it pulls us closer back to them and takes us into the derby.

“This team has shown that we’ve got good performances in us and we can go and get really good results.

“Ross County was just a blip and hopefully we can put it behind us and move on.”