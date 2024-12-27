3 Dundee talking points from Ross County dismay: Changes needed as concerns grow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Dundee talking points from Ross County dismay: Changes needed as concerns grow

The Dark Blues were defeated 3-0 at home to the Staggies.

Ross County celebrate at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Ross County celebrate at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee have work to do.

Work to win back doubting fans. Work to realise their ambitions this season. Work to start scoring goals and to stop conceding them.

Work to do but little time to do it as their worst display of the season came at the most frenetic stage of the campaign.

A 3-0 loss at home to Ross County is as low as things have got under Tony Docherty’s management.

It was a dismal display with very little to redeem it.

Courier Sport was at Dens Park to pick out key talking points.

Dismayed Dundee: Trevor Carson and Mo Sylla can't prevent defeat at Dens
Dismayed Dundee: Trevor Carson and Mo Sylla can’t prevent defeat at Dens. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Toothless

Dundee may have had defensive issues to try to sort out this season but their attacking potency was never in doubt.

They’d scored 27 goals in 15 league games not so long ago.

Now, though, that is 27 goals in 18 league games with three blanks on the bounce bringing no points.

Every team goes through a spell of missing chances. But there have barely been any chances missed in these last three.

And that is a huge concern.

Simon Murray takes on Ross County
Dundee striker Simon Murray surrounded by Ross County defenders. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

It has been over a month since a Dundee striker scored a goal – Curtis Main netting the fourth goal in the win over Hibs on November 23.

And it took until 82 minutes had elapsed against County for Dundee to really test the new man between the sticks for the visitors.

A new goalkeeper who hasn’t even had a club for the majority of this season, new to the league and his team-mates, you must test him. But the Dark Blues didn’t.

For the second time this term, Dundee just could not hurt this Ross County side. The Staggies were happy to clog up any enterprise from the hosts.

They did get into decent positions at times, Seun Adewumi and Josh Mulligan getting into the channels in the first half but with no final ball to make the most of it.

Jordan White scores
Jordan White seals the deal for the visitors. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Combined with the toothless attack, the defence is far too open.

Ross County had 22 shots on the Dundee goal, the hosts had just nine of their own.

That’s the sixth time in the last 10 matches that the opposition have had 20 or more shots against Dundee.

Another concern.

The bottom three are Ross County, Hearts and St Johnstone. All three have beaten Dundee this season.

Yet another concern, another that must be addressed to avoid a relegation battle.

Home away from home

Much has been made of Ross County’s inability to win away in the Premiership.

Twenty-five games without a win is a poor, poor record.

But the Staggies record at Dens Park is anything but poor. It’s damn good.

Noah Chilvers celebrates
Noah Chilvers celebrates his opening goal against Dundee – his first Ross County goal. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Prior to last season, Dundee had lost the previous four meetings with the Dingwall side at Dens and the visitors were unbeaten in six.

A 3-0 win is a big result. But it’s by no means the biggest the Staggies have managed at Dens Park – they’ve registered 5-0 and 4-1 wins in the past eight years.

And for the second time this term, Dundee have drawn a blank against their Highland opponents, putting in two dismal performances in the process.

Bogey team indeed.

What next?

Dundee must improve.

There is real quality in this squad but it’s not showing it.

The connections between defence and midfield and midfield and attack are not there.

Too often on Saturday the extra man at the back – Antonio Portales in the first half, Sean Kelly in the second – was left on the ball searching in vain for a pass forward.

Tony Docherty apologised to the Dundee fans after dismal defeat to Ross County. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty apologised to the Dundee fans after dismal defeat to Ross County. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

The basic downside to playing a three-man defence is that the team has one less man in attack.

When you are in front, you can use that extra defender to control possession. However, go behind to a team happy to defend deep like County it can be difficult.

Docherty may now be forced to change the defensive setup after McGhee’s illness and Portales’ hamstring injury with options limited.

St Mirren on Sunday is a crucial game, a reaction to this severe disappointment is needed or the derby next week begins to look more and more ominous.

Concerns are growing. Dundee need to change something to jolt life back into this season – and they need to do it quickly.

Conversation