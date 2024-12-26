Tony Docherty apologises to Dundee fans for dismal Ross County defeat as he explains enforced half-time changes

Tony Docherty has vowed to put Dundee’s dismal display in defeat to Ross County right.

The Dark Blues were well-beaten on their own patch, losing 3-0 in the end as the Staggies registered their first away league win in 26 matches.

In doing so they ended the Dee’s impressive recent home form and moved to within a point of their opponents in the Premiership table.

It was a blunt performance from the home side – the third straight match they have failed to score – and a deserved defeat that was met by disdain from the stands.

“We didn’t do ourselves justice,” a disappointed Docherty said.

“We didn’t play well in possession and we didn’t defend properly.

“The counter-attacks that they had on us, we were too open. So, it’s something we need to address.

“I need to address it as manager.

“We need to look at it as a staff. And certainly, the players need to take responsibility as well and make sure that that type of thing doesn’t happen again.

“I apologise to the fans.”

Sloppy start

Trevor Carson kept his place in goal while Docherty reverted to the outfield line-up that defeated Motherwell 4-1 in their last home match with Seun Adewumi and Simon Murray back in the starting XI.

Ross County rang four changes with the most noticeable in goal – ex-Dee Jack Hamilton dropped out for newly-signed Jordan Amissah.

The German goalie had been a free agent since the summer after leaving Sheffield United.

But Dundee barely tested the rusty keeper.

It was a sleepy start from the home side and County grew in threat before grabbing the lead on 23 minutes.

Noah Chilvers was a standout for the visitors and a fine bit of play with a one-two on the edge of the area before finding the bottom corner opened the scoring.

That quality was missing from the Dee with Amissah only brought into action after 36 minutes as he beat out a Josh Mulligan shot.

Changes but no change

Docherty made two changes at the break with Sean Kelly and Fin Robertson on for Antonio Portales and Jordan McGhee. The manager explained those subs were enforced.

There was no change to the system and no change to the state of play either.

Dundee had the ball but couldn’t find a way through a stubborn County defence.

The Staggies were happy to sit back and soak up pressure before hitting on the break.

That approach almost paid off on 61 minutes but for Ryan Astley’s goal-line clearance denying Ryan Leak a goal.

And it did pay off on 70 minutes as substitute Josh Nisbet made the most of sloppy play at the back to make it 2-0.

The Dee pain wasn’t done there, however, with Josh Mulligan attempting to clear the ball but instead bringing down Nisbet in the area.

Jordan White stepped up and made no mistake on 78 minutes.

Seb Palmer-Houlden would bring the first real save out of Amissah on 82 minutes but the latter stages were punctuated by oles from the small away crowd and boos from the home sections.

McGhee and Portales

Docherty says Dundee will do everything they can to respond in positive fashion at St Mirren on Sunday.

However, there are now big doubts over defenders Jordan McGhee and Antonio Portales after they were replaced at half-time.

“It really surprised me, that result today,” he added.

“The quality wasn’t there. Really, really disappointed.

“And at half-time, we lose two key players, Jordan McGhee through illness and Antonio Portales with a hamstring injury.

“That makes it that bit harder.

“I think Simon Murray was probably struggling a wee bit today as well.

“I take full responsibility for changing it and [the score] going from 1-0 to 3-0.

“It’s important we analyse that as a group tomorrow because Sunday at St Mirren is a big game, a difficult game.

“We need to respond to that and bounce back.”

Teams

Dundee (5-3-2): Carson, Astley, Portales (Kelly 46), Koumetio, Mulligan, McGhee (F Robertson 46), Sylla, Cameron, Tiffoney (Ingram 68), Murray (Main 68), Adewumi (Palmer-Houlden 68).

Subs not used: McCracken, Sharp, Braybrooke, Vetro.

Ross County (3-5-2): Amissah, Wright, Lopata, Leak, Efete, Randall, Denholm (Nisbet 34), Harmon, Chilvers (Telfer 79), Grieves (White 60), Hale (Brophy 79).

Subs not used: Hamilton, Brown, Allardice, Loturi, Reid.

Referee: Don Robertson

Attendance: 5,207