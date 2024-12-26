Jim Goodwin reacts to Declan Gallagher red card as Dundee United boss reveals Christmas ‘craic’ with goal hero

Glenn Middleton produced a moment of Boxing Day brilliance – after some Christmas “craic” with his gaffer.

The Dundee United winger illuminated a gloomy afternoon at McDiarmid Park by skipping inside from the left wing and fizzing a low drive past Josh Rae, kissing the inside of the post along the way.

Middleton’s maiden goal of the campaign cancelled out Makenzie Kirk’s first-half opener and sent the Tangerines on their way to a crucial 2-1 triumph, with Sam Dalby nodding home a phenomenal Vicko Sevelj delivery on the hour-mark.

The victory sees United return to fourth place in the Premiership, knowing a win over Aberdeen on Sunday will take them to within just THREE points of the Dons.

Glenn Middleton ‘still learning’

“I was having a bit of craic with Glenn yesterday (Christmas Day), saying he needs to score more goals,” said United boss Jim Goodwin.

“And we spoke about St Johnstone and how, going back to one of your former clubs, you quite often see that sort of thing happen.

“Glenn has a very good strike on him with his left foot, but he is also capable on his weaker right foot and today we saw him driving in from the left and getting a good shot away – hitting the target and making it difficult for the goalkeeper.

“I’m very pleased for Glenn because his all-round performances have been excellent of late. He is getting that consistency into his game. People forget that Glenn isn’t an experienced 30-year-old – he is still young, improving and learning the game.”

Goodwin added: “We were good in the first half, albeit the final ball was poor. We didn’t deserve to go in behind, and the reaction was a positive one. The character of this group can never be called into question.”

Gallagher’s costly red card

The only negative to a fine, gutsy win on the road was the sight of Declan Gallagher being dismissed for a lunge on Saints substitute Aaron Essel.

While Goodwin stated that he had not seen a replay of the challenge and would not rule out an appeal, that would seem unlikely as footage shows Gallagher’s studs making fairly clear contact with the Ghanaian.

As such, the Scotland international will almost certainly miss the Terrors’ next two games against Aberdeen and Dundee. Huge fixtures.

Goodwin added: “There’s absolutely no intent from Declan, after speaking to him after the game. I thought it was an honest challenge but, if he hasn’t won any of the ball and he’s caught the St Johnstone player, then we’ll need to accept that.

“If we feel there’s grounds for appeal, then we will. If not, then we’ll just need to swallow it.”