Will Ferry makes ‘cringe’ claim as Dundee United ace gushes over Tangerine togetherness

Ferry reckons camaraderie has played a major role in the Terrors' defensive exploits.

A shattered Will Ferry, right, coming back from several days in his sickbed, trudges off the field.
A shattered Will Ferry, right, coming back from several days in his sickbed, trudges off the field. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Will Ferry is adamant the camaraderie in the Dundee United dressing room is the best he has EVER experienced – even if he finds that sentiment a bit “cringe”.

The Tangerines’ team spirit, work ethic and organisation were on full display when they became just the second team to take Premiership points off Celtic at the weekend, playing out a gutsy 0-0 draw at Tannadice.

United have conceded just 19 goals in 17 top-flight matches this term, and SEVEN of those came in two matches – aberrations against Kilmarnock and Motherwell. Only the Hoops and Rangers have superior defensive records.

And while the Terrors’ solidity owes plenty to hard graft on the training pitch, analysis and tactical work, Ferry reckons togetherness is the key.

Will Ferry holds off Celtic's Anthony Ralston
Will Ferry holds off Celtic’s Anthony Ralston. Image: Shutterstock.

“Organisation is a big part of it (defensive record), but also – and I know it sounds like a cliché – but there’s a real togetherness,” said the former Southampton youngster.

“If one of us gets caught out of position, which will inevitably happen in games, then there is always someone ready to dig us out of a hole.

“If I’m done with a bit of movement, Holty (Kevin Holt) is there for me. If Strainer (Ryan Strain) is, then Gall (Declan Gallagher) is doing it for him.

“It’s just pure team spirit – as cringe as that sounds! We are all ready to help our mates.”

Great expectations

Celtic arrived in Dundee boasting 14 wins from 15 Premiership games, averaging 2.93 goals per game. The last Scottish team to stop them scoring was Hearts – in March. Few gave the newly promoted Tangerines a prayer.

However, United escaping with a share of the spoils came as no surprise to Ferry.

And he’ll be gunning for all three points in Perth this afternoon.

Will Ferry makes one of several clearances against Celtic.
Ferry makes one of several clearances against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.

Ferry added: “We go into every game expecting something. We aren’t hoping for results; we expect to come out with points. That shows the belief we have and, although we won’t be getting ahead of ourselves, we are really confident.

“It’s different to any other dressing room I’ve been in, and my favourite so far.”

Ferry was in doubt for Celtic clash

Ferry’s performance was even more impressive given he spent much of the prior week in bed, attempting to fight off the nasty sickness bug currently doing the rounds.

“I didn’t get out of bed for two days,” revealed Ferry.

“I don’t quite know how I got through the game on Sunday, but I did. It’s been going round everywhere. I was back in modified training on Friday then did my only full session on Saturday.

“When I was in bed, I was thinking, “I’m not playing this weekend.”

“Once I got into training and shook the rubbish out of my legs, I was okay. I started feeling the pace in the second half – but we all did!”

Dundee United wing-back Will Ferry
Ferry returned to the United side at the weekend following suspension. Image: SNS

As well as showing guts and gumption to climb out of his sickbed and produce a tireless 96-minute showing (chasing Daizen Maeda is hard enough after an uninterrupted week of training), Ferry illustrated the defensive side of his game.

Given most of his plaudits have been for his attacking displays this term, it proved he is more than just a flying machine.

Ferry made more interceptions (four) and won possession more times (nine) than any other player on the pitch.

“That (defending) is probably the bit that doesn’t come naturally to me,” he added.

“However, I think I’ve shown I can do it. There will always be times when you might get a bit caught out of position – I won’t get disheartened by little mistakes – but we have ALL shown we can defend to a very high level.

On the attack

However, the challenge posed by St Johnstone could scarcely be more different.

Facing the Premiership’s bottom club, the onus will be on United to pose far more attacking threat than they managed against Celtic.

“It will be a different game, but our values don’t change,” added Ferry. “We still want to be solid; we want our clean sheet and to defend properly. But hopefully, we can have a lot more going forward and impose ourselves.”

Conversation