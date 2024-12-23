EXCLUSIVE: Miller Thomson on key Callum McGregor task as ‘incredible’ Dundee United shackled Celtic

Miller Thomson insists he relished the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with Celtic captain Callum McGregor.

The Dundee United youngster was given the nod to start against the Hoops on Sunday and, with an acceptance that the visitors would have the lion’s share of possession, it often fell to Thomson to drop back and attempt to mitigate McGregor’s influence.

With Thomson’s pace and energy vital as an out-ball, he also registered the Tangerines’ first shot on target in the second period following a swift breakaway.

Although more accustomed to showcasing his attacking flair, Thomson was satisfied with the defensive job he did on the 63-times capped former Scotland skipper.

“The message from the gaffer was to be aggressive from restarts, and we always had to be aware of (Callum) McGregor,” said Thomson.

“Personally, I had to drop back and try to deal with McGregor. I thought I did that quite well.

“He’s a top player; a Scotland international and Celtic captain. You can see that quality with the way he picks the ball in good pockets and pops the ball about.

“It’s hard to play against, but you just need to try to limit the spaces, keep your concentration and try to make sure he is playing in front of you.

“It was some shift, and I was getting tired towards the end. I ran my fair share before coming off!”

Goodwin trust

Sunday represented Thomson’s first start since United’s 3-2 win over Hibs in October – and the 20-year-old was thrilled by the faith shown in him by boss Goodwin.

“You need to be able to do both sides of the game,” added Thomson.

“I’m pleased the gaffer trusted me to do a job against Celtic. I feel like I did well, and I think that defensive side of the game – being disciplined when we don’t have the ball – is a good part of my game.”

Thomson: Draw was ‘fair reflection’

Thomson’s tireless graft was mirrored throughout the side.

United restricted Celtic to their lowest xG (0.79) in a domestic fixture in a year, while becoming the first Scottish team to register a clean sheet against the Hoops in 31 games.

And despite Brendan Rodgers being able to call upon £27 million worth of talent from the bench – Adam Idah, Arne Engels, Paulo Bernardo and Luis Palma – the Tangerines held firm, with Jack Walton only forced into a couple of late stops.

“Everybody put in an incredible shift,” Thomson told Courier Sport. “I think the result was a fair reflection on our performance.

“Celtic had a couple of opportunities, but nothing clear-cut. We did ourselves proud.

“The gaffer set us up brilliantly, from me and Sam (Dalby) up front all the way to the back four and Jack (Walton). We had to work our socks off and limit their chances. That’s what we did.”

With St Johnstone up next on Boxing Day – a game where United must be more expansive and attacking – Thomson added: “My aim is to hopefully get a run in the side and, as always, do my best for the team.”