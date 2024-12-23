EXCLUSIVE: Miller Thomson on key Callum McGregor task as ‘incredible’ Dundee United shackled Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Miller Thomson on key Callum McGregor task as ‘incredible’ Dundee United shackled Celtic

Thomson carried out his defensive duties diligently.

Dundee United's Miller Thomson dishes out instructions
Dundee United's Miller Thomson dishes out instructions. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Miller Thomson insists he relished the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with Celtic captain Callum McGregor.

The Dundee United youngster was given the nod to start against the Hoops on Sunday and, with an acceptance that the visitors would have the lion’s share of possession, it often fell to Thomson to drop back and attempt to mitigate McGregor’s influence.

With Thomson’s pace and energy vital as an out-ball, he also registered the Tangerines’ first shot on target in the second period following a swift breakaway.

Although more accustomed to showcasing his attacking flair, Thomson was satisfied with the defensive job he did on the 63-times capped former Scotland skipper.

Dundee United's Miller Thomson challenges Celtic captain Callum McGregor
Miller Thomson, in a them of the afternoon, sticks to Callum McGregor. Image: Shutterstock

“The message from the gaffer was to be aggressive from restarts, and we always had to be aware of (Callum) McGregor,” said Thomson.

“Personally, I had to drop back and try to deal with McGregor. I thought I did that quite well.

“He’s a top player; a Scotland international and Celtic captain. You can see that quality with the way he picks the ball in good pockets and pops the ball about.

“It’s hard to play against, but you just need to try to limit the spaces, keep your concentration and try to make sure he is playing in front of you.

“It was some shift, and I was getting tired towards the end. I ran my fair share before coming off!”

Goodwin trust

Sunday represented Thomson’s first start since United’s 3-2 win over Hibs in October – and the 20-year-old was thrilled by the faith shown in him by boss Goodwin.

Celtic's Arne Engels (right) is fouled by Dundee United's Miller Thomson
Celtic’s Stephen Welsh (right) is fouled by Dundee United’s Miller Thomson. Image: PA Wire/ Steve Welsh

“You need to be able to do both sides of the game,” added Thomson.

“I’m pleased the gaffer trusted me to do a job against Celtic. I feel like I did well, and I think that defensive side of the game – being disciplined when we don’t have the ball – is a good part of my game.”

Thomson: Draw was ‘fair reflection’

Thomson’s tireless graft was mirrored throughout the side.

United restricted Celtic to their lowest xG (0.79) in a domestic fixture in a year, while becoming the first Scottish team to register a clean sheet against the Hoops in 31 games.

And despite Brendan Rodgers being able to call upon £27 million worth of talent from the bench – Adam Idah, Arne Engels, Paulo Bernardo and Luis Palma – the Tangerines held firm, with Jack Walton only forced into a couple of late stops.

Dundee United players celebrate a hard won point against Celtic
Dundee United players celebrate a hard won point. Image: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

“Everybody put in an incredible shift,” Thomson told Courier Sport. “I think the result was a fair reflection on our performance.

“Celtic had a couple of opportunities, but nothing clear-cut. We did ourselves proud.

The gaffer set us up brilliantly, from me and Sam (Dalby) up front all the way to the back four and Jack (Walton). We had to work our socks off and limit their chances. That’s what we did.”

With St Johnstone up next on Boxing Day – a game where United must be more expansive and attacking – Thomson added: “My aim is to hopefully get a run in the side and, as always, do my best for the team.”

Dundee United players celebrate a hard won point against Celtic
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin demands more on the touchline
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin shows his frustration
Sam Dalby will be in immediate contention for Dundee United
Luigi Capuano, pictured, has overseen a drive towards sustainability at Dundee United.
Jim Goodwin is realistic, but positive, about the task ahead
Louis Moult notched his second goal in as many matches
Tannadice Park, Dundee.
Sam Dalby applauds the Dundee United fans at full-time
Duncan Ferguson salutes supporters at Tannadice
