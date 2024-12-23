Light aircraft crashes near Fife Airport

A light aircraft has crashed near Fife Airport.

Emergency services have been called to the scene of the crash at Kinglassie.

The alarm was raised just after 11.30am on Monday.

It has not been confirmed if anyone has been injured.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We have crews with two pumps in attendance by Fife airfield.

“We were called at 11.38am.

“It is a police-led investigation.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance near Fife Airport after a light aircraft crashed at 11.40am on Monday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The Courier has been unable to reach anyone at Fife Airport for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.