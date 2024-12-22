Jim Goodwin glad to avoid Celtic fan barbs as proud Dundee United boss reveals dressing room message

Jim Goodwin heaved a sigh of relief after denying his mates in the Tannadice away end the opportunity to luxuriate in a Celtic victory.

However, he takes far more satisfaction from sending the Dundee United fans home happy, able to enjoy Christmas Day fresh from becoming just the second team to take Premiership points off the Hoops this season.

His gutsy Terrors are also the first domestic opponents that Celtic have failed to score against in 31 attempts, dating back to a 2-0 defeat against Hearts in March, and move to within a point of Motherwell in fourth spot.

“There were probably far too many people connected to me in the opposition end this afternoon,” joked Goodwin.

“So, I’m glad that my phone is not going to be buzzing with people having a pop because they trounced us!

“But the really pleasing thing for us is that everyone can go and enjoy Christmas off the back of a really positive result.

“The supporters were outstanding again, with great numbers here to get behind the team, and hopefully they enjoy their Christmas as well.

“But then we’ve got a big game on the 26th against St Johnstone, where we certainly can’t set up like that. We need more of a goal threat to try to take maximum points.”

Goodwin rings the changes

United made three changes to the side that played out a 4-3 defeat against Motherwell eight days prior, with Will Ferry returning from suspension and academy duo Kai Fotheringham and Miller Thomson starting.

David Babunski, Emmanuel Adegboyega and the injured Louis Moult dropped out. Skipper Ross Docherty was back on the bench.

Celtic, meanwhile, made FIVE alterations from their Premier Sports Cup final win over Rangers due to a sickness bug, with Yang Hyun-Jun, Luke McCowan, Liam Scales, Anthony Ralston and Stephen Welsh coming into the side.

However, it was one of those who did start at Hampden, Reo Hatate, who was first to threaten by flashing a low drive narrowly wide of Jack Walton’s post following a slick Celtic passing move.

Former Dundee star McCowan fizzed another drive off target as the Hoops enjoyed the lion’s share of possession – 73% of the ball in the opening 20 minutes – but struggled to carve the Tangerines open.

The efforts from outside the box continued to flow, with Kyogo and McCowan both shooting wide.

United hold firm

Thomson, who was tireless and tenacious out of possession, registered the first shot on target for the hosts just 60 seconds into the second half, warming the hands of Kasper Schmeichel following a swift counterattack.

While Celtic continued to enjoy territorial supremacy, Brendan Rodgers men were out-of-sorts in the final third and remained incapable of breaching the tangerine wall in front of Walton.

And it was Glenn Middleton, perhaps United’s most persistent attacking threat, who again tested Schmeichel with a low drive from just inside the Hoops penalty area.

Daizen Maeda latched on to a delicate flicked pass and directed a header towards goal, forcing Walton to tip over the bar.

6 minutes added on was ‘an eternity’

Kyogo then inexplicably fluffed his lines after being played through by £9 million substitute Adam Idah, almost stumbling into the on-rushing Walton.

As Celtic sought to take advantage of six minutes of added on time, Celtic’s £11 million substitute Arne Engels forced a brilliant low save with his legs from Walton.

“They keep going right until the final whistle,” added Goodwin. “I was disappointed to see six minutes going up at the end. It felt like an eternity trying to get through that period!

“The players gave me everything in terms of their defensive discipline and organisation. We knew how important that was going to be against such quality opposition.

“To keep a clean sheet – and for Jack Walton not to be making save after save – is great credit to the whole group.”

Goodwin added: “I mentioned after the game to the players; to be able to go from what we showed against Motherwell – the poor defensive organisation, the poor decision-making – to what we saw against Celtic in the space of eight days is brilliant.”