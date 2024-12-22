Jim Goodwin glad to avoid Celtic fan barbs as proud Dundee United boss reveals dressing room message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin glad to avoid Celtic fan barbs as proud Dundee United boss reveals dressing room message

United are just the second team to take points off the Hoops in the league this term, after Aberdeen.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin demands more on the touchline
Jim Goodwin demands more on the touchline. Image: Shutterstock.

Jim Goodwin heaved a sigh of relief after denying his mates in the Tannadice away end the opportunity to luxuriate in a Celtic victory.

However, he takes far more satisfaction from sending the Dundee United fans home happy, able to enjoy Christmas Day fresh from becoming just the second team to take Premiership points off the Hoops this season.

His gutsy Terrors are also the first domestic opponents that Celtic have failed to score against in 31 attempts, dating back to a 2-0 defeat against Hearts in March, and move to within a point of Motherwell in fourth spot.

A gutsy point will add to the Christmas spirit around Tannadice
A gutsy point will add to the Christmas spirit around Tannadice. Image: SNS

“There were probably far too many people connected to me in the opposition end this afternoon,” joked Goodwin.

“So, I’m glad that my phone is not going to be buzzing with people having a pop because they trounced us!

“But the really pleasing thing for us is that everyone can go and enjoy Christmas off the back of a really positive result.

“The supporters were outstanding again, with great numbers here to get behind the team, and hopefully they enjoy their Christmas as well.

“But then we’ve got a big game on the 26th against St Johnstone, where we certainly can’t set up like that. We need more of a goal threat to try to take maximum points.”

Goodwin rings the changes

United made three changes to the side that played out a 4-3 defeat against Motherwell eight days prior, with Will Ferry returning from suspension and academy duo Kai Fotheringham and Miller Thomson starting.

David Babunski, Emmanuel Adegboyega and the injured Louis Moult dropped out. Skipper Ross Docherty was back on the bench.

Miller Thomson, left, carried out his defensive duties superbly.
Miller Thomson, left, carried out his defensive duties superbly. Image: SNS

Celtic, meanwhile, made FIVE alterations from their Premier Sports Cup final win over Rangers due to a sickness bug, with Yang Hyun-Jun, Luke McCowan, Liam Scales, Anthony Ralston and Stephen Welsh coming into the side.

However, it was one of those who did start at Hampden, Reo Hatate, who was first to threaten by flashing a low drive narrowly wide of Jack Walton’s post following a slick Celtic passing move.

Former Dundee star McCowan fizzed another drive off target as the Hoops enjoyed the lion’s share of possession – 73% of the ball in the opening 20 minutes – but struggled to carve the Tangerines open.

Celtic's Kyogo curls wide of the post.
Kyogo curls wide of the post. Image: SNS

The efforts from outside the box continued to flow, with Kyogo and McCowan both shooting wide.

United hold firm

Thomson, who was tireless and tenacious out of possession, registered the first shot on target for the hosts just 60 seconds into the second half, warming the hands of Kasper Schmeichel following a swift counterattack.

While Celtic continued to enjoy territorial supremacy, Brendan Rodgers men were out-of-sorts in the final third and remained incapable of breaching the tangerine wall in front of Walton.

Dundee United's Glenn Middleton gets a decent shot away.
Middleton gets a decent shot away. Image: SNS

And it was Glenn Middleton, perhaps United’s most persistent attacking threat, who again tested Schmeichel with a low drive from just inside the Hoops penalty area.

Daizen Maeda latched on to a delicate flicked pass and directed a header towards goal, forcing Walton to tip over the bar.

6 minutes added on was ‘an eternity’

Kyogo then inexplicably fluffed his lines after being played through by £9 million substitute Adam Idah, almost stumbling into the on-rushing Walton.

As Celtic sought to take advantage of six minutes of added on time, Celtic’s £11 million substitute Arne Engels forced a brilliant low save with his legs from Walton.

Dundee United's Jack Walton smothers a Kyogo effort
Walton smothers a Kyogo effort. Image: SNS

“They keep going right until the final whistle,” added Goodwin. “I was disappointed to see six minutes going up at the end. It felt like an eternity trying to get through that period!

“The players gave me everything in terms of their defensive discipline and organisation. We knew how important that was going to be against such quality opposition.

“To keep a clean sheet – and for Jack Walton not to be making save after save – is great credit to the whole group.”

Goodwin added: “I mentioned after the game to the players; to be able to go from what we showed against Motherwell – the poor defensive organisation, the poor decision-making – to what we saw against Celtic in the space of eight days is brilliant.”

Conversation