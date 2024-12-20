Jim Goodwin lays out Dundee United’s Celtic game plan as Tannadice boss highlights OBSCENE goal record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin lays out Dundee United’s Celtic game plan as Tannadice boss highlights OBSCENE goal record

The reigning champions and league leaders are averaging a whisker below three goals a game in the Premiership.

Jim Goodwin is realistic, but positive, about the task ahead
Goodwin is realistic, but positive, about the task ahead. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has underlined the onerous task facing Dundee United on Sunday as he highlighted the “obscene” attacking threat posed by Celtic.

The Hoops, fresh from winning this season’s first piece of silverware in last weekend’s contentious Premier Sports Cup final against Rangers, are yet to taste defeat in the Premiership.

Brendan Rodgers’ men lead second-placed Aberdeen by nine points despite playing a game fewer than the Dons, have scored 40 goals in the league and conceded just four times.

Adding to a cavalcade of ominous omens, United have failed to beat Celtic in their last 19 meetings; a record stretching back exactly a decade to December 2014.

However, Goodwin will embrace the challenge of halting the Hoops’ momentum, even if he knows it will take an almighty effort.

Louis Moult, left, and strike-partner Sam Dalby
Louis Moult will miss out on Sunday due to injured shoulder ligaments. Image: SNS

“We know we’ve got a big task on our hands on Sunday,” said Goodwin. “Nobody has managed to beat Celtic in the league yet.

“They’ve only dropped two points all season, only conceded four goals and scored an obscene number of goals. Hopefully we can come up with a plan, a system and personnel that can cause an upset.

How to stop Celtic attack?

Asked what United must do to tame the attacking threat of a side averaging 2.93 goals a game in the Premiership, he continued: “That’s what everybody’s trying to figure out! Rangers included.

Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn
In-form Nicolas Kuhn is perhaps the most dangerous of Celtic’s myriad threats this term. Image: SNS

“Aberdeen held them to a draw at Parkhead, but the chances that Celtic missed in the first half probably didn’t put the game to bed.

“They’ve got so many good quality players. You can put your attention on one player and then another player finds space and causes you problems. It’s as tough a game as it comes.

“We’re hoping to deny them space and have a good defensive shape. We can’t make the same mistakes we made last Saturday (4-3 defeat at Motherwell), or we’ll get punished.”

Goodwin: We have to believe

However, Goodwin has warned that simply parking the bus is unlikely to bear fruit, insisting that United – who boast the league’s top scorer in Sam Dalby – must also pose an attacking threat.

“We’ve got to try and come up with an offensive plan to cause them one or two problems,” Goodwin added.

“It’s trying to get the balance right when you’re playing against such a good opponent; you can’t leave yourself wide open and get punished because of the space, but you’ve also got to try and impose yourself.

“That’s the task that lies ahead. Every team has tried it so far and nobody’s been successful – but we have to believe that we’re capable of doing it.”

More from Dundee United

Louis Moult notched his second goal in as many matches
Louis Moult injury revealed as Dundee United striker vows: 'I'll be back!'
Tannadice Park, Dundee.
Dundee United post £2.8 million loss in annual accounts but Mark Ogren makes bullish…
Sam Dalby applauds the Dundee United fans at full-time
Can Sam Dalby be crowned Premiership top scorer?
Duncan Ferguson salutes supporters at Tannadice
Duncan Ferguson amongst Dundee and ex-Dundee United stars and staff owed cash by crisis…
Louis Moult is a Dundee United injury worry ahead of facing Celtic
Louis Moult injury sweat as Dundee United star is sent for scan ahead of…
Liam Grimshaw, far left, clutches the Championship trophy
Dundee United title winner opens up on agonising Tannadice axe – just weeks before…
3
The Fir Park LED screen shows 'VAR check' during United's clash with Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are a magnet for questionable VAR calls - I'd bin…
2
Louis Moult, left, and strike-partner Sam Dalby
Louis Moult pinpoints turning point in Motherwell defeat as Dundee United ace spotlights Sam…
2
Jim Goodwin said Dundee United would 'take their medicine' after the defeat.
Jim Goodwin quizzed on Will Ferry absence impact as Dundee United boss welcomes winger…
2
Glenn Middleton does battle with Marvin Kaleta of Motherwell.
Glenn Middleton delivers one-word verdict on Motherwell clashes as Dundee United endure worst run…

Conversation