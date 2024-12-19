Dundee United post £2.8 million loss in annual accounts but Mark Ogren makes bullish claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United post £2.8 million loss in annual accounts but Mark Ogren makes bullish claim

United took steps to mitigate their relegation to the Championship despite a seven-figure loss.

By Alan Temple
Tannadice Park, Dundee.
Mark Ogren has been the owner of United since 2018, investing more than £13m. Image: Shutterstock.

Dundee United have posted a £2.8 million loss for the year ending June 2024 – but owner Mark Ogren welcomed “significant steps” towards sustainability.

United’s relegation to the Championship saw a natural reduction in turnover, from £8.1 million in 2023 to a still respectable £6.4m.

Despite that, the overall operating loss was £2.3m, down from £4.3m compared to the 2023 accounts.

The Tangerines benefitted from what the club described as “robust financial management” during their season in the second tier.

Mark Ogren pictured in Dingwall during a Dundee United defeat. Image: SNS
Mark Ogren was positive about the results. Image: SNS

The club’s wage bill stood at a staggering £6.9m in the 2022/23 campaign. The latest accounts show a reduction to £5.1m. The wage-to-turnover ratio is now 81%, down from 86%.

Agents’ fees were reduced by 85% compared to the prior season, “consultancy fees” were down by 84% and football department expenses were slashed by £1m.

Combined, total costs were down £3.8m year-on-year.

Allied with “season ticket sales and home match ticket revenue remaining strong”, and good retail and commercial performance, United were able to navigate the campaign with relatively minimal damage.

Player sales and shares

United gained £700,000 through the disposal of player registrations, most notably Dylan Levitt’s switch to Hibernian and the substantial six-figure sell-on the club received when Aziz Behich joined Al-Nassr from Melbourne City on loan.

The sale of Levitt, right, brought in a six-figure sum
The sale of Levitt, right, brought in a six-figure sum. Image: SNS

During the year, Ogren’s parent company OPG-4 UK ltd exchanged more than £5m of what he is owed by the club for £1.32m of ordinary shares worth 10p each.

As such, United now owe the U.S. businessman £6.6m, down from £10.1m in 2023.

The Tangerines project that turnover will return to more than £8 million for the year ending June 2025.

Ogren: We are well positioned for growth

Ogren said: “These accounts reflect the significant steps taken over the past 12 months to put Dundee United Football Club on a more sound and sustainable footing.

“While a loss is never something we take lightly, it was anticipated due to our relegation to the Championship.

“With the board’s support, along with improvements in our processes and working practices, the reduction in our operating losses, and all of the positivity that comes with being back in the Premiership, we are well-positioned for further growth and improvement.

“This progress is a testament to the hard work of everyone throughout the club, from senior leadership through every department, along with the continued loyalty of our absolutely incredible supporters.”

