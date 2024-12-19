Dundee patient receives groundbreaking cancer treatment that’s similar to Covid vaccine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee patient receives groundbreaking cancer treatment that’s similar to Covid vaccine

Jennifer Robertson, 59, from Broughty Ferry is the first patient in Europe to take part in a global trial.

By Bryan Copland
Cancer patient Jennifer Robertson. Image: Dundee University
Cancer patient Jennifer Robertson. Image: Dundee University

A Dundee patient is the first in Europe to receive a cancer treatment that uses similar technology to a Covid vaccine.

Jennifer Robertson, 59, from Broughty Ferry, who is undergoing treatment for gastro-oesophageal cancer, received the personalised cancer therapy – which was developed by pharmaceutical companies Moderna and MSD – on Thursday.

This mRNA therapy – which is similar to the Covid-19 mRNA jab – has only been given to four other people with this cancer type globally so far.

The components are designed against each patient’s tumour.

Cancer trial held in 38 centres around the world

An individualised therapy – administered as an injection – is then created to enable the patient’s immune system to attack and destroy the tumour cells.

Tayside Cancer Centre, run by Dundee University and NHS Tayside, is one of 38 cancer centres around the world running the trial, which is also being used on people with a type of lung cancer and pancreatic cancer.

Jennifer will receive up to nine doses alongside traditional treatments like surgery and chemotherapy.

Jennifer said: “I’m excited and privileged to be the first person in Europe to have this treatment, that’s really something special.”

Jennifer receiving her injection on Thursday. Image: Dundee University
Jennifer with Prof Russell Petty. Image: Dundee University

Jennifer was diagnosed with gastro-oesophageal cancer in July after suffering acid reflux and food travelling back up her oesophagus after eating.

She said: “I’d had two endoscopies and a CT scan done so I’d heard the word cancer many times before I was given my diagnosis, but it was still a shock.

“There is only one outcome for me and that is that I’m going to overcome it and beat it – it’s a very positive fight and I’m going to get through it.

“Anything I can do along the way to help cancer research, I’m happy to do.”

‘Novel’ injection ‘could transform the way we treat cancer’

Only 20 patients around the world with this type of cancer will receive the therapy during the phase one clinical trial.

Russell Petty, professor of medical oncology at the university and director of research and development at NHS Tayside, is leading the clinical trial in Scotland.

He said: “This is a very novel treatment approach which could transform the way we treat cancer, and these trials are the beginning of that journey.

“Every patient who this works for provides us with more knowledge to improve the way we treat cancer.”

