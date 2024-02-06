EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to bank major Aziz Behich windfall following shock Saudi switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to bank major Aziz Behich windfall following shock Saudi switch

United will receive upwards of £500,000 after inserting a key clause in Behich's exit package.

Aziz Behich celebrates a Dundee United goal
United have benefitted from Behich's latest switch. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United will bank a windfall of more than £500,000 after Aziz Behich landed a stunning switch to Saudi big spenders Al-Nassr.

Courier Sport has learned that United inserted a 50% sell-on clause when they sold the Australia international to Melbourne City for a five-figure fee last summer.

While that may have seemed like a fanciful prospect for a player in the autumn of his career, it has paid dividends following Behich’s eye-catching move.

The 33-year-old joined Al-Nassr from City on deadline day, linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo and fellow superstars Marcelo Brozovic and Sadio Mane in Riyadh.

Former Dundee United player Aziz Behich in action at the 2022 World Cup
Behich in action at the 2022 World Cup, at which Australia reached the last-16. Image: Shutterstock.

Although the move is a loan deal, Al-Nassr are understood to have paid an up-front fee in the region of AU$2 million (slightly more than £1 million).

And as loans still count as a transfer of registration, United are eligible to claim their cut.

The news will come as a massive fillip to the second-tier leaders as they continue to mitigate the financial repercussions of relegation to the Championship, allied with the overspend which saw the club make a £2.8 million loss in 2022/23.

Another Behich boost

It is not the first time Behich’s efforts have boosted the Terrors’ bank balance.

The club earned £186,000 following his participation alongside Wales’ Dylan Levitt at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, during which the Socceroos reached the last-16 before exiting to eventual winners Argentina.

Aziz Behich celebrates after scoring one of his four goals for Dundee United
Aziz Behich celebrates after scoring one of his four goals for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Behich joined United last July after leaving Turkish outfit Giresunspor.

While unable to save the Tangerines from the drop, he was a solid Premiership performer and scored four goals in 36 appearances.

He has also turned out for Bursaspor, Istanbul Basaksehir, Kayserispor, Melbourne Heart, PSV Eindhoven and been capped 68 ties for his country. 

