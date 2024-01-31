Aziz Behich in Cristiano Ronaldo link-up as ex-Dundee United man lands shock Saudi switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aziz Behich in Cristiano Ronaldo link-up as ex-Dundee United man lands shock Saudi switch

The Aussie defender his joined Al-Nassr on loan.

By Alan Temple
Aziz Behich, left, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Behich, left, and Ronaldo. Images: Shutterstock.

Former Dundee United defender Aziz Behich will link up with Cristiano Ronaldo after agreeing a switch to big spending Saudi outfit Al-Nassr.

Behich, 33, departed the Tangerines in the aftermath of their relegation to the Championship last season, joining Melbourne City in his homeland.

He played 16 games for the A-League outfit, including six Asian Champions League fixtures.

However, Behich is on the move again after landing an eye-catching move to the Saudi Pro League.

Sadio Mane in action for Al-Nassr
Sadio Mane, Behich’s new teammate. Image: Shutterstock.

He has joined Al-Nassr on loan until the end of the season and will share a dressing room with global superstars such as Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte.

The Riyadh side are currently second in the division, seven points adrift of Al-Hilal.

Behich is currently part of the Australia squad in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup. He will arrive at his new club once the Socceroos’ participation in the continental showpiece ends.

