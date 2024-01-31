Dundee United Aziz Behich in Cristiano Ronaldo link-up as ex-Dundee United man lands shock Saudi switch The Aussie defender his joined Al-Nassr on loan. By Alan Temple January 31 2024, 8:00am January 31 2024, 8:00am Share Aziz Behich in Cristiano Ronaldo link-up as ex-Dundee United man lands shock Saudi switch Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4882335/aziz-behich-dundee-united-ronaldo-al-nassr/ Copy Link 0 comment Behich, left, and Ronaldo. Images: Shutterstock. Former Dundee United defender Aziz Behich will link up with Cristiano Ronaldo after agreeing a switch to big spending Saudi outfit Al-Nassr. Behich, 33, departed the Tangerines in the aftermath of their relegation to the Championship last season, joining Melbourne City in his homeland. He played 16 games for the A-League outfit, including six Asian Champions League fixtures. However, Behich is on the move again after landing an eye-catching move to the Saudi Pro League. Sadio Mane, Behich’s new teammate. Image: Shutterstock. He has joined Al-Nassr on loan until the end of the season and will share a dressing room with global superstars such as Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte. The Riyadh side are currently second in the division, seven points adrift of Al-Hilal. Behich is currently part of the Australia squad in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup. He will arrive at his new club once the Socceroos’ participation in the continental showpiece ends.
