Aziz Behich in Cristiano Ronaldo link-up as ex-Dundee United man lands shock Saudi switch

Former Dundee United defender Aziz Behich will link up with Cristiano Ronaldo after agreeing a switch to big spending Saudi outfit Al-Nassr.

Behich, 33, departed the Tangerines in the aftermath of their relegation to the Championship last season, joining Melbourne City in his homeland.

He played 16 games for the A-League outfit, including six Asian Champions League fixtures.

However, Behich is on the move again after landing an eye-catching move to the Saudi Pro League.

He has joined Al-Nassr on loan until the end of the season and will share a dressing room with global superstars such as Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte.

The Riyadh side are currently second in the division, seven points adrift of Al-Hilal.

Behich is currently part of the Australia squad in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup. He will arrive at his new club once the Socceroos’ participation in the continental showpiece ends.