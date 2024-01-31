Huge fin whale carcass washed up on Fife coast will be left to rot away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Huge fin whale carcass washed up on Fife coast will be left to rot away

The 17-metre-long fin whale will stay where it is.

By Neil Henderson
The 17-metre-long fin whale washed up close to Culross.
The 17-metre-long fin whale washed up close to Culross. Image: Neil Henderson

The carcass of a huge fin whale that washed up on the Fife coast near Culross is to be left to rot away naturally.

The 17-metre-long fin whale was first spotted last Wednesday at a remote spot on the Firth of Forth.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust had hoped a high tide may have floated the dead whale back out to sea.

Officers had been monitoring the situation daily.

Options included towing the carcass out to deeper water, burying it or incineration.

Fin whale washed up on the Fife coast near Culross a week ago

However, given its remote location on rocks close to Culross, a decision has been taken to leave the whale where it is.

The fin whale carcass at Culross will be left to rot away naturally.
The fin whale carcass at Culross will be left to rot away naturally. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

It will now be left to naturally decompose.

This will enable it enrich the coastal environment with nutrients and provide a food source for wildlife during the winter period.

Robbie Blyth, head of operations at Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, which coordinates cetacean strandings on the Fife coast, said: “When possible, biologists and veterinarians from the Scottish Marine Stranding Scheme examine a carcass and conduct a necropsy to try to learn why the mammal may have died.

“On this occasion the whale had already started to putrefy and was not suitable for investigation.

“This is one of the reasons we have decided not to recover the carcass.

Whale carcass will be left to decompose

“Also, its location – at the foot of the railway embankment coastal defences – would have presented a challenge in recovering it.

The 17m long fin whale washed up on the beach at Culross.
The 17m-long fin whale washed up on the beach at Culross. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“The location is relatively inaccessible to beach users and dog walkers.

“We believe that leaving it in situ causes the least disruption to locals and visitors.”

The decision was made after discussions with Fife Council, community representatives, Network Rail, Forth Ports, Forth Estuary Forum, NatureScot, SEPA, and Marine Scotland.

Officers will continue to monitor the carcass.

The public is advised not to access the shoreline or go near the whale.

Fin whales, also known as finback whales, can grow to as long as 20 metres and have a lifespan of up to 90 years.

They are the second-biggest mammal on Earth after the blue whale.

