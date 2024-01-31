Road closed at Forfar Golf Club after two-vehicle crash

The road at Forfar Golf Club has been closed both ways after a crash.

The incident on the A932 involving two vehicles happened at around 7.30am.

Emergency services are in attendance and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The A932 is currently closed in both directions at Forfar Golf Club due to a crash reported at 7.30am today.

“Emergency services are at the scene and we would urge drivers to avoid the area at this time.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said “We got the call at 7.37am to assist police at a two-vehicle crash.

“We had two appliances on the scene.

“The stop message came in at 8.28am”

More to follow