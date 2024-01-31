Police release CCTV of man after Kirkcaldy assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Police release CCTV of man after Kirkcaldy assault

The incident happened at licenced premises on High Street in December.

By Neil Henderson
CCTV image of man police want to trace following Kirkcaldy assault.
A CCTV image of the man police want to trace following the Kirkcaldy assault. Image: Police Scotland

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after an assault in Kirkcaldy.

The incident happened at licenced premises on High Street at around 10.15pm on December 9 2023.

Now officers investigating the incident have issued an image of a man they want to speak to.

The man is described as being about 5ft 8in tall and of medium to large build.

He is said to be in his mid to late 40s and, at the time, he was wearing denim blue jeans and a bright orange jumper.

Police have released a CCTV image of the man they want to speak to.
The man was wearing a bright orange jumper. Image: Police Scotland

The exact location and nature of the attack have not been confirmed.

Constable Jane Parker, of Kirkcaldy Police Station, said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to help or who may know the man in the CCTV image to come forward.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting incident 422 of December 10.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More from Fife

The 17-metre-long fin whale washed up close to Culross.
Huge fin whale carcass washed up on Fife coast will be left to rot…
To go with story by Gemma Mackie. Fly-tipped waste at North Chesthill Estate, Glen Lyon, Aberfeldy Picture shows; Fly-tipped waste at North Chesthill Estate, Glen Lyon, Aberfeldy. North Chesthill Estate. Supplied by Scottish Land & Estates Date; 29/03/2022
15,000 Fife fly-tipping reports in last four years – and no court action against…
Anstruther chef Billy Boyter at The Cellar.
Popular Anstruther restaurant up for sale as owner announces closure
A measles case has been confirmed in Fife. Image: Shutterstock
Measles case confirmed in Fife as St Andrews student tests positive
Wilson had unlawful sexual activity at the back of the Cowdenbeath supermarket. Image: Google.
Fife man had sexual activity at back of Fife supermarket with underage girl
Kirkcaldy Galleries supervisor Carolyn Johnston points out her trailblazing great-granny in women's football exhibition
Fife museum's bid to create women's football archive ahead of new exhibition
River Tay RNLI
Helicopter and lifeboats stood down from Forth search as person traced
Person battles the wind and rain during Storm Babet at City Square, Dundee on 19th October 2023.
'Very strong' winds to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling as gusts of over 50mph…
A car was found parked sideways by police in Kirkcaldy.
Man, 56, charged with drink-driving in Kirkcaldy after 'peculiar' parking
Robbie Blyth, left, with Fife Coast and Countryside Trust chairman Stephen Blyth.
Fife man bowled over with UK recognition for top notch public toilets