Police release CCTV of man after Kirkcaldy assault

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after an assault in Kirkcaldy.

The incident happened at licenced premises on High Street at around 10.15pm on December 9 2023.

Now officers investigating the incident have issued an image of a man they want to speak to.

The man is described as being about 5ft 8in tall and of medium to large build.

He is said to be in his mid to late 40s and, at the time, he was wearing denim blue jeans and a bright orange jumper.

The exact location and nature of the attack have not been confirmed.

Constable Jane Parker, of Kirkcaldy Police Station, said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to help or who may know the man in the CCTV image to come forward.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting incident 422 of December 10.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.