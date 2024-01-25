Huge fin whale washes up on Fife beach as locals urged to stay away

Locals are being urged to stay away after a huge fin whale washed up on the Fife coast.

The whale, estimated to be about 15 metres long, was first spotted on the coastline at Culross late on Wednesday.

The bloated carcass is marooned on rocks at a remote spot close to the picturesque village.

An inspection of the whale was undertaken by Fife Coast and Countryside Trust on Thursday.

The trust told The Courier that the public should not approach the whale and advised dog owners not to allow their pets on the beach.

Dog walker James Barnett said he was sad to see the dead whale.

He said: “It’s a sad sight to see such a magnificent and large animal like this in such a sorry state.

Fin whale washed up near Culross ‘showing signs of deteriorating’

“I first saw it on yesterday when I was walking by two dogs.

“It’s already started showing signs that it is deteriorating in just the 24 hours since it washed up.”

Discussions are now taking place to decide on how to dispose of the whale.

It is understood one option would be to wait for the next high tide to wash the whale back out to sea naturally.

However, given the whale is on a remote stretch of coastline at Culross, there are concerns it could remain there for some time.

Fin whales, also known as finback whales, can grow to as much as 20 metres and have a lifespan of up to 90 years.

They are the second-biggest mammal on Earth after the blue whale.