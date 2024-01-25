Huge fin whale washes up on Fife beach as locals urged to stay away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge fin whale washes up on Fife beach as locals urged to stay away

The creature comes from the second-largest species of mammal in the world.

By Neil Henderson
The 15m long fin whale washed up on the beach at Culross.
The 15m-long fin whale washed up on the beach at Culross. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Locals are being urged to stay away after a huge fin whale washed up on the Fife coast.

The whale, estimated to be about 15 metres long, was first spotted on the coastline at Culross late on Wednesday.

The bloated carcass is marooned on rocks at a remote spot close to the picturesque village.

An inspection of the whale was undertaken by Fife Coast and Countryside Trust on Thursday.

The public have been warned to stay away from the dead washed up at Culross.
Locals are being urged to stay away from the dead whale. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

The trust told The Courier that the public should not approach the whale and advised dog owners not to allow their pets on the beach.

Dog walker James Barnett said he was sad to see the dead whale.

He said: “It’s a sad sight to see such a magnificent and large animal like this in such a sorry state.

Fin whale washed up near Culross ‘showing signs of deteriorating’

“I first saw it on yesterday when I was walking by two dogs.

“It’s already started showing signs that it is deteriorating in just the 24 hours since it washed up.”

Discussions are now taking place to decide on how to dispose of the whale.

It is understood one option would be to wait for the next high tide to wash the whale back out to sea naturally.

The fin whale carcass.
The fin whale carcass. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

However, given the whale is on a remote stretch of coastline at Culross, there are concerns it could remain there for some time.

Fin whales, also known as finback whales, can grow to as much as 20 metres and have a lifespan of up to 90 years.

They are the second-biggest mammal on Earth after the blue whale.

