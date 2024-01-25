Two men arrested for ‘immigration offences’ after Dundee raids

Two men have been arrested for alleged immigration offences after raids on properties in Dundee.

Officers from Police Scotland and the Home Office Immigration Enforcement Team visited four premises in the city on Thursday.

The exact locations of the raids have not been revealed but an image shared by police showed officers on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry.

The men, aged 24 and 35, have been released on bail.

Police Scotland posted on X to say: “More inspections are planned across Tayside in the coming weeks.”

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for more information.