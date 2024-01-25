VIDEO: Humza Yousaf and Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla’s Turkey links spark angry Kurdish protest at Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Humza Yousaf and Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla’s Turkey links spark angry Kurdish protest at Holyrood

By Justin Bowie
Kurdish protesters slated Humza Yousaf's invite to President Erdogan.
Humza Yousaf and his Dundee councillor wife Nadia El-Nakla’s links to the Turkish regime sparked an angry protest from Kurdish demonstrators at Holyrood.

Demonstrators condemned the first minister for inviting President Erdoğan to Scotland when the pair met at COP28 last year.

Last week the SNP leader was forced to defend the decision and insisted Turkey was on a human rights “journey”.

The first minister’s brief meeting with President Erdogan in Dubai also sparked anger from the UK foreign office.

Meanwhile, Councillor Ms El-Nakla – who represents Dundee’s west end – attended a pro-Palestine event in Turkey after being invited by Mr Erdogan’s wife.

Emails show the SNP leader’s wife took a personal call from Turkey’s first lady ahead of the visit.

Protesters insisted there was “no excuse” for the first minister’s invite to President Erdogan and claimed it was a betrayal of Scotland’s Kurdish community.

Jenni Keasden, a campaigner with Scottish Solidarity for Kurdistan, said Mr Yousaf’s warm welcome to Turkey’s leader was an “insulting act”.

On Ms El-Nakla links to the regime, she said any increased ties between Scotland and Turkey were a worry.

She told us: “Any kind of increased diplomatic, relations, ties and friendlessness between Scotland and Erdogan’s government is concerning, yes.

Protester Jenni Keasden.
Nadia El-Nakla and Humza Yousaf. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson

“I think the signs of increasing ties are obviously very worrying, but we have some faith that there can be a dialogue and we can do better than this.”

But she added: “I think it’s important not to get sucked into bashing or lambasting public figures. This is not about Humza Yousaf, and it’s not about his family.

“This is about what relationship Scotland as a nation wants to have with the rest of the world.”

Dozens of protesters held signs branding President Erdogan a dictator, and criticising Mr Yousaf.

The Kurds are a large ethnic community in the Middle East, spread across a number of countries including Turkey.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Image: Shutterstock

Many Kurds want their own independent state, which in Turkey has led to a long-running violent conflict with a number of successive governments.

Turkey has regularly been accused of human rights abuses against the Kurdish community within its borders.

In December, a Kurdish-born Glasgow SNP councillor said she was “disgusted” that her party’s leader had met with President Erdogan.

North East Green MSP Maggie Chapman was also at the protest.

She told us: “I and my Scottish Greens colleagues stand in solidarity with the people of Kurdistan.

“We condemn the blatant atrocities and human rights abuses that Kurds are facing at the hands of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government.”

