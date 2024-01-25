Dundee v St Johnstone fixture rescheduled AGAIN

Dundee’s Premiership clash with St Johnstone has been rescheduled for a second time.
Both teams exiting the Scottish Cup at the fourth round stage has freed up a weekend to play the game.
It will now take place on Sunday, February 11, kick-off 2pm.
⚽️ Fixture amendment
📆 Sunday February 11
🏆 cinch Premiership
⌚️ Kick-off 2.00pm
▪️Rescheduled from Wed Feb 14 at the request of the clubs
— spflnews (@spflnews) January 25, 2024
The original January 2 match was postponed until February 14 because of a waterlogged corner of the Dens Park pitch.
Both sides play the Wednesday before the latest date – explaining a Sunday fixture rather than a Saturday one.
