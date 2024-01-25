Dundee v St Johnstone fixture rescheduled AGAIN

Dundee’s Premiership clash with St Johnstone has been rescheduled for a second time.

Both teams exiting the Scottish Cup at the fourth round stage has freed up a weekend to play the game.

It will now take place on Sunday, February 11, kick-off 2pm.

⚽️ Fixture amendment 📆 Sunday February 11 🏆 cinch Premiership 🏟 @DundeeFC v @StJohnstone ⌚️ Kick-off 2.00pm ▪️Rescheduled from Wed Feb 14 at the request of the clubs — spflnews (@spflnews) January 25, 2024

The original January 2 match was postponed until February 14 because of a waterlogged corner of the Dens Park pitch.

Both sides play the Wednesday before the latest date – explaining a Sunday fixture rather than a Saturday one.