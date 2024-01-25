77 broken street lamps across Fife wait months for repair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

77 broken street lamps across Fife wait months for repair

Two streets have been waiting for repairs since March amid a backlog of faults.

By Claire Warrender
Bayview Crescent, Methil, at dusk.
Streets like this one in Methil have been left in the dark. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.

Lights in two Fife residential streets have been broken for almost a year amid a repairs backlog.

Broken streetlights were reported in Waggon Road, Leven, and Manse Road, Markinch, as far back as March 2023.

Waggon Road, Leven.
Waggon Road, Leven. Image: Google.

They are among 77 roads across Fife waiting for repairs, with complaints received from towns and villages in every area.

Streets in Cupar, St Monans, Anstruther, Newport, Freuchie and Buckhaven have been in the dark since September.

Three reports date back to October and a further 35 have been ongoing since before Christmas.

The figures were revealed via a freedom of information request submitted by East Neuk councillor Sean Dillon.

He called the situation “completely unacceptable” and added: “It is fundamentally an issue of public safety.”

‘Residents deserve well-lit streets’

Scottish Power is reviewing all outstanding repairs, with the backlog said to be caused by sub-contractor staffing issues.

However, Mr Dillon said: “These are damning figures that highlight the failure of Scottish Power to provide an adequate service right across Fife.

“In my own ward, we have seen 10 streets with faulty lights.

“This is completely unacceptable, especially at this time of year when the nights are long.

“Residents deserve to be able to go out into well-lit streets.”

Scottish Power sub-contractor replaced

The Liberal Democrat councillor urged Scottish Power and Fife Council to work together to resolve the issue.

And he added: “The figures show the lack of investment by both the private and public sector in our public services.

“At the end of the day, it’s the people of Fife that suffer as a result.”

SNP councillor John O'Brien reported broken street lights in Fife
SNP councillor John O’Brien reported broken street lights in Methil, Fife, before Christmas. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Council officers met Scottish Power to discuss the problems earlier this month.

The power company has now replaced the sub-contractor and has arranged a repair programme.

A spokesperson said: “We thank customers for their patience while we work hard to repair these faults as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Discussions continue on Fife street light faults

Fife Council’s roads maintenance manager Bill Liddle said most of the faults were single street lights rather than entire roads.

He added: “Underground cable faults can take more time to fix and we are in discussion with ScottishPower on the time it is taking to repair these faults on the street lighting network.

“Fines are payable to the council if target dates are not met.

“We will continue to press for any outstanding work to be completed as soon as possible.”

