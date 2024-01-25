Dundee double rapist behind bars after attacking drunk woman

A Dundee man who asked a hungover woman whether she remembered having sex has been convicted of raping the vulnerable victim while she was intoxicated.

Double rapist Daniel Robertson carried out the sex attack after the woman had returned home following a night out at the pub, drinking with friends.

The woman told the High Court in Edinburgh she had no recollection of anything from being in the pub to waking up the next day.

She said she was badly hungover when she woke but felt violated when Robertson asked her: “Do you not remember having sex?”

The woman said it was like “creepy crawlies” were all over her and added: “I felt disgusting.”

Robertson later posted a message on an online site claiming he had sex with the woman when she was “steaming drunk”.

Second attack in Dundee

33-year-old Robertson, whose address on court papers was Aberdour Place, Dundee, had denied raping the woman and maintained he did not have sex with her on the night of the attack.

But he was found guilty of assaulting and raping her on May 24 or 25 2019 at an address in a village near Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, while she was intoxicated and incapable of giving or withholding consent.

Advocate depute Shanti Maguire told jurors: “He was aware of her condition.

“He gave evidence he had guided her to the bedroom.”

Robertson had denied a further charge but was also found guilty of attacking and raping a second woman at an address in Dundee on December 21 in 2021.

The woman said she had gone to the bathroom but Robertson grabbed hold of her when she came out and began sexually assaulting her.

She told him “I don’t want this” but he carried on.

She said she did not think he was wearing a condom during the rape and tried to push him off her, adding: “It felt like it went on for a lifetime.”

Custody ‘virtually inevitable’

Judge Alison Stirling deferred sentence for the preparation of a background report and remanded him in custody.

She said: “A custodial sentence in this case is virtually inevitable.”

Robertson was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.