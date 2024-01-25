Dundee double rapist behind bars after attacking drunk woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee double rapist behind bars after attacking drunk woman

Daniel Robertson was found guilty after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

By Dave Finlay
A Dundee man who asked a hungover woman whether she remembered having sex has been convicted of raping the vulnerable victim while she was intoxicated.

Double rapist Daniel Robertson carried out the sex attack after the woman had returned home following a night out at the pub, drinking with friends.

The woman told the High Court in Edinburgh she had no recollection of anything from being in the pub to waking up the next day.

She said she was badly hungover when she woke but felt violated when Robertson asked her: “Do you not remember having sex?”

The woman said it was like “creepy crawlies” were all over her and added: “I felt disgusting.”

Robertson later posted a message on an online site claiming he had sex with the woman when she was “steaming drunk”.

Second attack in Dundee

33-year-old Robertson, whose address on court papers was Aberdour Place, Dundee, had denied raping the woman and maintained he did not have sex with her on the night of the attack.

But he was found guilty of assaulting and raping her on May 24 or 25 2019 at an address in a village near Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, while she was intoxicated and incapable of giving or withholding consent.

Advocate depute Shanti Maguire told jurors: “He was aware of her condition.

“He gave evidence he had guided her to the bedroom.”

Robertson had denied a further charge but was also found guilty of attacking and raping a second woman at an address in Dundee on December 21 in 2021.

The woman said she had gone to the bathroom but Robertson grabbed hold of her when she came out and began sexually assaulting her.

She told him “I don’t want this” but he carried on.

She said she did not think he was wearing a condom during the rape and tried to push him off her, adding: “It felt like it went on for a lifetime.”

Custody ‘virtually inevitable’

Judge Alison Stirling deferred sentence for the preparation of a background report and remanded him in custody.

She said: “A custodial sentence in this case is virtually inevitable.”

Robertson was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Robertson was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh.
