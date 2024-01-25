Ryan Gauld lands bumper new contract as former Dundee United ace feels the love in Vancouver

Former Dundee United ace Ryan Gauld has penned a bumper new deal with Vancouver Whitecaps.

The contract extension sees the ex-Scotland U21 international commit to the Canadian outfit until the end of the 2027 MLS season.

Gauld, 28, has been a smash hit since joining the Whitecaps from Farense in 2021, registering 26 goals and 34 assists in 94 appearances.

To know that I’m going to be in Vancouver for the next four years is a good feeling. Ryan Gauld

He is a Designated Player – the term for a marquee star exempt from the salary cap – and club captain.

Gauld was already the highest paid Scot in Major League Soccer according to the last published figures, banking close to £40,000 a week.

This contract will see him land a wage increase.

He said: “From day one, the support in the city has been great.

“My fiancée and I have felt welcomed by everyone in and around the club.

“To know that I’m going to be in Vancouver for the next four years is a good feeling. We’ve loved the time we’ve had here, and we are looking forward to what’s to come.”

Pedigree

Laurencekirk lad Gauld played 50 times for Dundee United after emerging through the youth ranks at Tannadice, rippling the net nine times.

Amid a whirlwind of hype and promise, he joined Sporting for £2 million in 2014.

While he failed to cement a place with the Portuguese giants – making five senior appearances – Gauld was farmed out on loan to the likes of Setubal, Aves and Hibernian.

However, his career ignited during a blistering two-year spell with Farense.

Having never been capped for Scotland – and given his future is in Vancouver – he would be free to pursue an international career with Canada should he decide to pursue citizenship in the coming years.