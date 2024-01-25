Ryan Gauld lands bumper new contract as former Dundee United ace feels the love in Vancouver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Gauld lands bumper new contract as former Dundee United ace feels the love in Vancouver

Gauld's contract has been extended until the end of the 2027 MLS season.

By Alan Temple
Ryan Gauld celebrates a goal for Vancouver Whitecaps
Ryan Gauld has taken the MLS by storm with Vancouver Whitecaps. Image: Shutterstock

Former Dundee United ace Ryan Gauld has penned a bumper new deal with Vancouver Whitecaps.

The contract extension sees the ex-Scotland U21 international commit to the Canadian outfit until the end of the 2027 MLS season.

Gauld, 28, has been a smash hit since joining the Whitecaps from Farense in 2021, registering 26 goals and 34 assists in 94 appearances.

To know that I’m going to be in Vancouver for the next four years is a good feeling.

Ryan Gauld

He is a Designated Player – the term for a marquee star exempt from the salary cap – and club captain.

Gauld was already the highest paid Scot in Major League Soccer according to the last published figures, banking close to £40,000 a week.

This contract will see him land a wage increase.

Ryan Gauld celebrates finding the net for Vancouver Whitecaps
Ryan Gauld celebrates finding the net for the Whitecaps. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “From day one, the support in the city has been great.

“My fiancée and I have felt welcomed by everyone in and around the club.

“To know that I’m going to be in Vancouver for the next four years is a good feeling. We’ve loved the time we’ve had here, and we are looking forward to what’s to come.”

Pedigree

Laurencekirk lad Gauld played 50 times for Dundee United after emerging through the youth ranks at Tannadice, rippling the net nine times.

A fresh-faced Ryan Gauld in action for Dundee United
A fresh-faced Ryan Gauld in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Amid a whirlwind of hype and promise, he joined Sporting for £2 million in 2014.

While he failed to cement a place with the Portuguese giants – making five senior appearances – Gauld was farmed out on loan to the likes of Setubal, Aves and Hibernian.

However, his career ignited during a blistering two-year spell with Farense.

Having never been capped for Scotland – and given his future is in Vancouver – he would be free to pursue an international career with Canada should he decide to pursue citizenship in the coming years.

